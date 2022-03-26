Every Wisp location in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Wisp hunting can get time-consuming in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Since the game is more about filling up the Pokedex than beating up an Elite Four or Champion, though, more trainers will be inclined to find these Wisps to catch Spiritomb.

Spiritomb is a great Pokemon to have outside of Pokedex purposes, with good typing and a deep movepool. Knowing where the Wisps are will help players cut down on game time in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How can trainers catch Spiritomb in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

There are 20 Wisps total in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Remember, when hunting for these Wisps in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it’s best to do it at night. They really do stand out much clearer.

Wisp #1

Top of a hill to the right of the opening camp in Obsidian Fieldlands (it’s better to use Wydreer to get up here).

Wisp #2

Head to Horseshoe Plains (where Alpha Rapidash is). The Wisp will be on the rock right by Alpha Rapidash.

Wisp #3

On the side of the Grueling Grove. It’s best to look up towards the mountain when approaching from the west to get this Wisp.

Wisp #4

Go to the western part of the area (right by Lake Verity). A Wisp will be on a rock by where Alpha Snorlax spawns.

Wisp #5

Get atop Lake Verity. Then, head down to the water’s edge so that the player is facing the back of the cave in the middle. Trainers should see the Wisp as they approach the water’s edge.

Wisp #6

Below Lake Verity, one Wisp will be atop the large rock next to Alpha Alakazam.

Wisp #7

In Ramanas Island, head to the beach that faces west. A Wisp will be on top of a rock formation by that beach.

Wisp #8

On the smaller island just north of Ramanas Island.

Wisp #9

On top of the large cliff that stands above Heights Camp.

Wisp #10

This Wisp is stuck on the western side of the Worn Bridge. It’s best to approach this coming from Heights Camp and working down (close to Alpha Floatzel).

This Wisp is nestled by the Worn Bridge (Image via Austin John Plays YouTube)

Wisp #11

Head across the bridge to Deertrack Path. This Wisp will be on one of the rocks to the left.

Wisp #12

Go to Heights Camp, head west and work down the side of the mountain to find this Wisp.

Wisp #13

Head to Nature’s Pantry and look under the tree on top of the larger rock.

Wisp #14

This one takes a while to get to. The best way to find it is to start at Heights Camp and then head northeast. Go up the large hills until the main character is close to the waterfall that Gyarados sometimes flies around. The Wisp should be at the end of this hill.

Wisp #15

Go to the Heartwood and head all the way to the western corner (by where Alpha Lopunny is).

Wisp #16

On the way to Alpha Lopunny, this Wisp will be on a smal hill hugging the mountain on the left.

Wisp #17

On a small hill overlooking Tidewater Dam (Alpha Bibarel’s location).

Wisp #18

Head towards the Heartwood and then head left. As they walk towards the water, trainers should find this Wisp by the cliff.

Wisp #19

Go to Oreburough Tunnel and jump to the side to get on top of the cave to find this Wisp.

Wisp #20

Hop on Basculegion and surf over to Obsidian Falls. When approaching from the south, trainers should find this Wisp on a small rock just past the waterfall.

