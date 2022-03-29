Every wisp location in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Wisp hunting is one of the biggest jobs for trainers in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Sadly, one of the more difficult places to look for wisps is in the Crimson Mirelands. Occasionally, fog will appear, making the environment tough to look through.

A couple of tough Pokemon are waiting there, including Alpha Pokemon. It’s also flat-out big, with many small areas and secrets trainers might need to discover to get all of the Wisps.

Where can trainers find these wisps in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Just like with the Obsidian Fieldlands, there are 20 Wisps in Crimson Mirelands. Here is where Pokemon trainers can find them:

Wisp #1

There is a small hill to the south of the opening camp in the Crimson Lowlands. Riding onto it with Wyrdeer should reveal the first wisp.

Wisp #2

Head west towards the map’s edge from the first wisp's location.

Wisp #3

Head to the ruins past the Crimson Lowlands. Get up on the rocks to the side, and this wisp will be at the end of that pathway.

Wisp #4

In the exact lower-left corner of the map. This wisp is in the pond where Pachirisu can be found.

Wisp #5

Use one of the Ride Pokemon (Basculegion or Wyrdeer) to get to the Holm of Trials (bottom of the map). This wisp will be right next to Alpha Sliggoo.

Wisp #6

On a hill to the eastern edge of the Holm of Trials.

Wisp #7

This wisp is at the south edge of Ursa’s Ring, on top of a hill just by the river.

Wisp #8

On a hill in the northwest corner of the Scarlett Bog.

Wisp #9

Start heading up Bolderoll Slope and veer to the right. The wisp will be in the corner by the water.

Wisp #10

Continue up Bolderoll Slope, but take a left-right in front of the hill with Onix on it. The wisp will be by a tree in this area.

Ride Pokemon are only necessary to get a few wisps here (Image via Game Freak)

Wisp #11

There should be a large cliff to the west at the Diamond Settlement. Head north to find some rocks that can be used to jump on that hill and head south until the wisp appears.

Wisp #12

From the Brave Arena, start heading towards the Shrouded Ruins and turn to the right. This wisp will be on a cliff in that area.

Wisp #13

Go to Wisp #12’s location and look down; another Wisp should appear right in front.

Wisp #14

Go to the Brave Arena and then turn around, heading down the path. Keep going down and slide off to the rock to the east; a wisp will be on one of these cliffs.

Wisp #15

Head to the Solaceon Ruins and hop on Basculegion. Surf on the river to the North (around where the Miss Fortunes appear for the first time) and look on the righthand side.

Wisp #16

Right by the entrance of Lake Valor on the right.

Wisp #17

Go to the entrance to Lake Valor and head down south while hugging the river’s edge a bit. This wisp is on a small hill that’s pretty easy to see.

Wisp #18

Head over to Cottonsedge Prairie and get on top of the small ridge on the southern side. Then, head east towards the mountain to find this wisp.

Wisp #19

Walk down south through the Drowning Meadow while hugging the mountain on the left. A cliff will appear here with a wisp on it.

Wisp #20

Go to the Bogbound Camp and head up the ramp to the small mountain on the side. Heading down this path will eventually lead to the final wisp.

