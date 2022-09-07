"Halloween Bulbasaur Evolution!": Pokemon fan share their art on the pocket monsters

One of the many great things about the Pokemon franchise's reach is that it gives many talented artists a chance to share their work with a large community. This is the case for gifted Reddit user Scrazyone1, who has created 3D artwork for Halloween-themed evolutions for the Bulbasaur line.

As many fans of the series are aware, Bulbasaur is one of the three starter creatures a trainer can choose from before starting their journey across the region. Players can choose to start with Bulbasaur in the Kanto and Kalos regions, with it also making an appearance at Galar's Isle of Armor.

The post displaying their artwork for the lovable Grass starter has gained over 3,000 upvotes despite only being uploaded for two days. User Scrazyone1 is known for its 3D artwork revolving mainly around the beloved franchise, with many pieces featuring crossovers of other franchises.

This user even has 3D miniature models printed of their work after designing them, genuinely showing their dedication to their work. Seeing how much passion and effort goes into this Pokemon fan's work is truly inspiring for all artists deeply rooted in the franchise community, helping create a creative fan culture.

Pokemon's Creative Community: Showcasing Scrazyone1's Halloween Collections

Known for its creative crossover concepts, Scrazyone1 is known for more than just its cute Halloween creatures. Scrazyone1 has a Patreon where art fans can donate a monthly fee to see fan art, files for 3D printing, and much more. The perfect investment for fans of the franchise wanting some cute desk decor.

Those interested in showing this artist some support can find their Patreon here.

A cute, Halloween-themed Bulbasaur fully modeled in 3D (Image via u/Scrazyone1 on Reddit)

The Bulbasaur featured in this collection features many fitting thematic changes for a plant-based Pokemon during the Autumn season. With it donning some fancy bone-like patches and a jack-o-lantern instead of the trademark bulb, this fun design can put a smile on anyone's face.

A Halloween-themed Ivysaur (Image via u/Scrazyone1 on Reddit)

Moving up the evolutionary family, Ivysaur is next on the list. Taking a darker green hue than its canon counterpart, Scrazyone1's festive interpretation is a creature that would blend right into any unsuspecting pumpkin patch. With its leaves closely resembling a real pumpkin plant, the attention to detail is truly extraordinary.

A Halloween-themed Venusaur modeled in 3D (Image via u/Scrazyone1 on Reddit)

Finally, the last member of this newly designed evolutionary line is Venusaur. Now covered in bumps resembling ordinary autumnal gourds, this version of Venusaur is genuinely the rightful king of the pumpkin patch. Sadly, no Mega Venusaur has been designed, considering everything seen thus far. It would be a fearsome beast.

Scrazyone1 did not just stop at Venusaur, however. The talented artist also went above and beyond and designed Halloween variants for the rest of the Kanto starters and their evolutions. On top of these creative Halloween designs, they also designed "venomized" versions of Snorlax, Venusaur, and Blastoise.

This talented artist is only one of many creative minds to come out of the Pokemon community. Fans of the franchise looking to express their creative side or want to find some beautifully made artwork can do so on the Pokemon subreddit or other social media platforms like Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen