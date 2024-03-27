"Help I’m in danger": Pokemon GO player shares hilarious clip of being chased in-game

Pokemon GO's buddy feature is one of the many mechanics brought into the title to call back to the main series. To coincide with the affection feature, which was a new and grand addition to the franchise at the time of the mobile game's release, the developers released the Buddy Pokemon update to give players a way to connect more with the creatures on their phones as well.

However, this mechanic can look a bit silly, as can be seen in a recent Reddit post on Pokemon GO's subreddit. One particular user named Bfurher shares their experience with the mechanic while they were traveling alongside their Primal Groudon to grind for candies and energy.

With it approaching the poster menacingly, they say:

"Help, I'm in danger. (I told him fighting Kyogre on the small rock at sea was dumb.)"

Primal Groudon chasing after the player with its scary run is bound to be the subject of some Godzilla jokes. With the Legendary Pokemon having similar qualities to the King of the Monsters, it can be easy to think of the iconic kaiju when looking at Legendaries like Groudon, Rayquaza, and Palkia.

Interestingly, one user shared above made a reference to a particular scene in the beloved film Austin Powers in Goldmember. In the scene this reference is from, the titular character is riding through Tokyo after getting his car stuck on a float resembling the iconic kaiju. In this scene, the mascots of fellow Pokemon, Pikachu and Charmander, can be seen in the background.

One user comments on the original poster's regard to the classic scene from Pokemon Emerald where Groudon and Kyogre fight in the middle of Sootopolis City. In this scene, Kyogre clearly has the upper hand as it can swim freely, but Groudon is merely confined to a rock it summoned, barely large enough to fit its body.

Thankfully, Rayquaza appeared and calmed the beasts before Groudon was smacked down to the bottom of the ocean. While this scene was restricted to the Emerald release of the Hoenn region and did not make a return in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Groudon's ego most likely took some damage from that disadvantageous encounter.

How to register a Pokemon as your buddy in Pokemon GO

Having a Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO is a great way to earn some extra candies and power up some strong creatures. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Any player can add a Buddy Pokemon to their profile to make for some funny chase moments of their own. Additionally, doing this with a stronger Pokemon can make them stronger in all sorts of battles while providing some free candies to powering them up as well.

Registering a Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO is very simple. Players only need to tap on their trainer portrait at the bottom-left of the screen, then select the Choose Buddy icon. After choosing the creature of choice, players can then choose to feed their Buddy Pokemon by selecting the Quick Treat option. This will spawn their buddy onto the map, where it will follow the player's avatar around.