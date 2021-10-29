How to beat Avalugg in Pokemon Unite

Avalugg is a mighty wild Pokemon that players can defeat and receive buffs from in Pokemon Unite.

Avalugg appears in Shivre City during one of the Quick Battle modes in Pokemon Unite. This wild Pokemon, much like Zapdos, Dreadnaw, and Rotom, provides a helpful reward to teams that land the final blow.

The Iceberg Pokemon spawns in the center of Shivre City. The best way to take out this behemoth is by working together with your team.

Pokemon Unite: Earning a quick win against Avalugg

Players attacking Avalugg in Pokemon Unite. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite does not employ type advantages like the main series games. If you attack Avalugg, an Ice-type Pokemon, with Cinderace or Talonflame, it won't do any additional super effective damage.

Therefore, the Pokemon you bring into battle against Avalugg doesn't matter as much as how you use it. You have to attack swiftly and as a team.

If the entire Pokemon Unite crew of five players rushes Avalugg as soon as it spawns, you will deplete its health bar in no time. That will also lessen the damage each player receives as Avalugg often switches targets.

Another method is a bit sneakier. If you want to leave the opposing team filled with rage, you can always let them do the majority of damage to Avalugg and move in for the kill.

No matter how much work was done by the other sides, the buffs will be given to the team that landed the final attack. It is risky, but could pay off if your team's focus needs to be elsewhere when Avalugg spawns.

Buffs for defeating Avalugg

Now that you have defeated Avalugg in Pokemon Unite, you'll be rewarded with in-game buffs. This includes an ice shield for players and a shield surrounding your goals.

Thunderbert @_Thunderbert

#PokemonUNITE Just an Avalugg steal xD Just an Avalugg steal xD#PokemonUNITE https://t.co/zDqxTrW7Tt

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The armor lasts for twenty seconds or when it is taken down by opposing Pokemon, whichever comes first. The goal shields act as a barrier that prevents scoring for a short amount of time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul