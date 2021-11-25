How to beat Flint in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The third trainer you will face when taking on the Elite Four is appropriately named Flint due to his use of Fire-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

He does not exclusively use Fire-type Pokemon. That catches some trainers off guard when they assume he has one typing to his team and is met with other formidable opponents.

Beating a member of the Elite Four in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a tall order but is doable if you know what you are getting into. Just be sure to bring some Water-type moves with a variety of other coverages.

Tips to beat Elite Four member Flint in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Flint's Pokemon

A Gyarados taking on Flint's Infernape (Image via ILCA)

Flint's Pokemon team is an assortment of powerful creatures. From Fire-types to Steel and Ghost, you'll struggle against Flint if you are unaware of what his team brings to the table.

His Pokemon are:

Rapidash

Steelix

Drifblim

Lopunny

Infernape

Typically an Elite Four member has a star Pokemon on their team. When it comes to Flint, his partners are dangerous and need some counter to be defeated.

How to be successful against Flint

Flint's Lopunny (Image via ILCA)

Speed is key against Flint. You will want to attack first to do the most damage possible against his Pokemon. A quick Water-type like Gyarados can do the trick.

Rapidash is super fast and knows Hypnosis, which can put your team to sleep. That is why you need a speedy Water-type user to take it out in just one shot. Otherwise, you'll need to waste a turn switching out or waking up.

Thankfully, three of Flint's Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are weak against Water-type moves. Make sure you have a Special Attack to take down Steelix as its physical Defense is off the charts.

Any physical Fighting-type move will take down Lopunny. Be sure it is a physical attack because Lopunny knows Mirror Coat which ultimately negates any Special Attack damage coming it is way.

For Drifblim, an Electric-type move will take it out quite quickly. Lastly, watch out for Infernape and its Focus Sash. It cannot be one-hit with full health, so hit it with a lesser move to start, then finish it off with a super-effective blow.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen