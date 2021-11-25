×
Create
Notifications

How to beat Flint in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A trainer starting a battle with Flint in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)
A trainer starting a battle with Flint in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 25, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Feature

The third trainer you will face when taking on the Elite Four is appropriately named Flint due to his use of Fire-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

He does not exclusively use Fire-type Pokemon. That catches some trainers off guard when they assume he has one typing to his team and is met with other formidable opponents.

Beating a member of the Elite Four in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a tall order but is doable if you know what you are getting into. Just be sure to bring some Water-type moves with a variety of other coverages.

Tips to beat Elite Four member Flint in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Flint's Pokemon

A Gyarados taking on Flint&#039;s Infernape (Image via ILCA)
A Gyarados taking on Flint's Infernape (Image via ILCA)

Flint's Pokemon team is an assortment of powerful creatures. From Fire-types to Steel and Ghost, you'll struggle against Flint if you are unaware of what his team brings to the table.

His Pokemon are:

  • Rapidash
  • Steelix
  • Drifblim
  • Lopunny
  • Infernape

Typically an Elite Four member has a star Pokemon on their team. When it comes to Flint, his partners are dangerous and need some counter to be defeated.

How to be successful against Flint

Flint&#039;s Lopunny (Image via ILCA)
Flint's Lopunny (Image via ILCA)

Speed is key against Flint. You will want to attack first to do the most damage possible against his Pokemon. A quick Water-type like Gyarados can do the trick.

Rapidash is super fast and knows Hypnosis, which can put your team to sleep. That is why you need a speedy Water-type user to take it out in just one shot. Otherwise, you'll need to waste a turn switching out or waking up.

Thankfully, three of Flint's Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are weak against Water-type moves. Make sure you have a Special Attack to take down Steelix as its physical Defense is off the charts.

Any physical Fighting-type move will take down Lopunny. Be sure it is a physical attack because Lopunny knows Mirror Coat which ultimately negates any Special Attack damage coming it is way.

For Drifblim, an Electric-type move will take it out quite quickly. Lastly, watch out for Infernape and its Focus Sash. It cannot be one-hit with full health, so hit it with a lesser move to start, then finish it off with a super-effective blow.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी