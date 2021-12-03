How to breed Pokemon with Ditto in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Breeding Pokemon with a Ditto in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is done by trainers for a handful of reasons.

Ditto is capable of breeding with just about any Pokemon. This is useful for Shiny hunting if players want to produce a ton of Eggs or acquire a certain Pokemon with perfect stats and Ability.

Finding a Ditto can be the most challenging part of the breeding process in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Upon capturing a Ditto, players can place it in the Nursery with another Pokemon and just wait for an Egg to be made.

Where to find a Ditto in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First and foremost, you have to catch a Ditto in order to use one for breeding in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. For starters, you'll need to have beaten the Elite Four and completed the Sinnoh Dex.

Obtain the National Pokedex and many more Pokemon will be available to capture, including Ditto. Now, with your PokeRadar you can head to Route 218 and use it for a chance at an encounter with a Ditto in the tall grass.

Another method takes trainers to the Grand Underground. After beating the Elite Four and becoming Champion, Ditto will be available in the Stargleam Cavern and Dazzling Cave biomes of the Grand Underground.

How to breed Pokemon with a Ditto

There are plenty of reasons why someone would want to breed their Pokemon with a Ditto in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This can be done with certain held items and almost any Pokemon aside from Legendary and Mythical ones.

After you have a Ditto, take it to the Nursery in Solaceon Town. Go inside and speak to the NPC behind the counter to leave Ditto and whatever Pokemon you want to breed it with at the daycare.

The following items are helpful for certain breeding tactics:

Everstone : Have the Pokemon breeding with Ditto hold the Everstone. The Egg will hatch with the Nature of the Pokemon holding the item.

: Have the Pokemon breeding with Ditto hold the Everstone. The Egg will hatch with the Nature of the Pokemon holding the item. Destiny Knot : When a parent is holding a Destiny Knot, five IVs from both parents will be guaranteed to pass down to the Egg Pokemon.

: When a parent is holding a Destiny Knot, five IVs from both parents will be guaranteed to pass down to the Egg Pokemon. Oval Charm: The Oval Charm increases the chance that an Egg will appear when breeding two Pokemon.

These items are all very helpful when it comes to breeding, and Ditto is especially useful if you are looking to make a competitive team in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

