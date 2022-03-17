How to catch Arceus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Arceus, known as "The Original One," has made its way to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl via update 1.3.0.

Arceus is regarded by many in Sinnoh (formerly Hisui) as a god who created the land and possibly the entire universe.

Considering Arceus' massive power, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainers won't want to miss out on capturing it. While they will have a lot of time to do so, there are a few requirements they will have to meet first.

Capturing Arceus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers will need to clear Legends: Arceus' story missions to capture Arceus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers first have to beat Pokemon Legends: Arceus' main story missions and obtain the National Pokedex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They will then need to head back to their home in Twinleaf Town.

Back at home, trainers should go to their room, where they'll obtain an item known as the Azure Flute. With the unique item in hand, they should set off to Mt. Coronet.

At Mt. Coronet, trainers will want to go to the Spear Pillar (where they battled Dialga/Palkia depending on their game version). After making their way through the location's cave, the game will prompt them to play the Azure Flute.

Players should play the flute as it will create a stairway to climb. Before ascending the staircase, trainers are advised to save their game. Making a mistake and failing to catch Arceus will keep them from ever being able to capture it again.

Players will encounter Arceus at the top of the staircase and will be forced to battle it. The powerful Mythic Pokemon will be at level 80, so bringing one's strongest team is advised.

Trainers should bring fighters that can use moves like False Swipe in order to prevent Arceus from fainting. They can also bring a Quick Ball or two, as throwing one at the outset of battle can sometimes work to a player's advantage and help them capture Arceus. The chances are slim, but they're not zero.

Arceus will be in its default state, which means it will battle as a Normal-type. To deal super effective damage to it, trainers should focus on attacking it with Fighting-type Pokemon and attacks.

Players will obviously need to be careful, as super effective damage can sometimes also be added onto a critical hit. Depending on who is attacking it, a level 80 Arceus may not be able to take the hit.

Once Arceus is weak (and potentially stunned, put to sleep, frozen, etc.), trainers should let loose their Ultra Balls and specialized Pokeballs. It may take several attempts, but with enough perseverance, the godly being will be secure in the player's collection.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh