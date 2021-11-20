How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Ditto is a useful and elusive Pokemon, but Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players shouldn't have too hard of a time finding one.

Trainers use Ditto for a variety of things. In battle, it is always fun to transform into the opposing Pokemon and hit it with its own moves. Along with that, Ditto plays a vital part in Pokemon breeding.

There are two locations in the Sinnoh region where Ditto can be found. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, head to Route 218 or behind the Pokemon Mansion on Route 212 if you are looking to add a Ditto to your Pokedex.

Where to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Route 218 is your best bet for catching a Ditto in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The encounter rate for a Ditto at this location is the highest in the game at 20%.

This area will have Pokemon at much higher levels, however, so be prepared to fight some tough creatures and put in the work to ensure Ditto's HP is lowered enough for capture.

The next place you can find a Ditto in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is on Route 212. This is the Trophy Garden behind the Sinnoh region's Pokemon Mansion.

There are a ton of Pokemon you can encounter here, so finding a Ditto in the mix might be a bit harder than the Route 218 method. The chance of finding a Ditto here is much lower at around 5%.

On Route 218, Ditto will be around level 29. On Route 212, you'll find Ditto to be near the 16 to 18 range when it comes to levels. Catching a Ditto just depends on where you are in Sinnoh and how much time you want to spend looking.

It will be easier to catch on Route 212, but harder to find. Vice versa can be said about Route 218. It will be easier to find, but its higher level will make it difficult to catch.

