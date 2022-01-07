How to catch Drifloon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Drifloon is an easy Pokemon to miss in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Many trainers end up trying to look for this Pokemon, whether it’s to use it in battle or just to finish up the Sinnoh Pokedex. Drifloon won’t be found in the wild, though. To encounter Drifloon, trainers will need to head to a special place at a special time.

This Ghost-type Pokemon only appears on one day of the week

Drifloon shows up in front of the Valley Windworks, which is a building just west of Floaroma Town that gets taken over by Team Galactic. Here’s the catch, though: Drifloon only appears on Fridays.

This is a good opportunity for trainers to practice patience, but the grand majority of trainers just change the date and time on their Switch. So long as the date on the Switch is a Friday, Drifloon will appear in front of Valley Windworks.

In order to unlock the Drifloon encounter, though, trainers will have to complete the Valley Windworks mission. When trainers first arrive there, a Team Galactic Grunt will be blocking the front door.

Once trainers beat this Grunt in battle, he will get salty and lock himself inside. He is nice enough, though, to mention that the other key to Valley Windworks is in the flower patch. This flower patch is actually back in Floaroma Town.

If trainers return to Floaroma Town and head to the upper left corner, they should see a conspicuous shadow. This is actually an entrance; trainers can simply walk through and find the flower patch with a couple of Team Galactic Grunts.

Commander Mars is the final trainer to battle in Valley Windworks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Grunts drop a key to Valley Windworks after they are beaten in battle. Trainers can then head back to Valley Windworks and take out a couple other Team Galactic cohorts.

While the Grunts in Valley Windoworks are basically pushovers, Commander Mars can actually put up a fight. Her Purugly knows Slash, which can do loads of damage if it gets a crit. This is definitely a difficult battle for nuzlockes of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Once Commander Mars is defeated, Drifloon will start appearing outside. It will be a static encounter; trainers can spot it floating outside the building.

