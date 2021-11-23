How to catch Munchlax in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The rare pre-evolution of Snorlax, Munchlax, isn't as hard to find in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as it has been in previous games.

In the original Generation IV games, trainers could only obtain Munchlax by using Honey Trees and finding themselves extremely lucky. The remakes don't require that trick to catch one.

Aside from trading with another player or breeding a Snorlax and obtaining an egg, you can still use Honey Trees to catch a Munchlax. You just have to find one in a Grand Underground Hideaway.

Where to find Munchlax in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Grand Underground

A trainer running through a Grand Underground Hideaway. (Image via ILCA)

The Grand Underground has Hideaways. These are special biomes that you can enter to locate a wide variety of Pokemon not normally found above the ground in the Sinnoh region.

Munchlax can be found in six of the 18 Hideaways in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You will need to have learned the Defog HM from an NPC in the Great Marsh and then defeat the Pastoria City Gym Leader to use it.

Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern are the Hideaways that a Munchlax has a chance to appear in.

Honey Trees

A Honey Tree in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)

Honey Trees are a less reliable option, much like they were in the original Diamond and Pearl games. The name refers to trees that trainers can slather with honey, then later revisit and see if a Pokemon was attracted to it.

There are 21 total Honey Trees in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that a Munchlax can appear at. It only has a miniscule 1% encounter rate at any of those trees, however.

This method is incredibly tedious. In fact, it is best to just move in and out of a Hideaway until a Munchlax appears. Once you encounter it, take its health down, throw a Poke Ball, and add it to your collection.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul