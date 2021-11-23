How to catch Togepi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Togepi is an absolutely adorable fan-favorite that players can catch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Over the years, Togepi has proved to be quite elusive, but trainers that can get their hands on one will find that it evolves into one of the fiercest battlers around. After becoming a Togetic, Togetic evolves into the powerful Togekiss.

To gain access to that power, trainers will need to get themselves a Togepi first. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, trainers can find Togepi on Route 230 or in the Grand Underground.

A short guide on where to find Togepi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Route 230

Finding Togepi on Route 230 requires a bit of work. First, you will need to see all of the Pokemon in the Sinnoh Pokedex. This gives you access to the National Pokedex.

After you've done so, head to the Pal Park and you will find the original Pokemon Professor, Professor Oak. Speak to him and he will gift you with the PokeRadar key item.

Go to Route 230 now and use the PokeRader. There is a 12% chance that Togepi will appear here while using the item. If you're lucky enough to come across one, make sure you have enough Poke Balls in your inventory and don't faint it.

Grand Underground

The Grand Underground provides trainers with access to biomes known as Hideaways. These Hideaways host different Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, depending on the environment found within.

To access the Grand Underground, you need to have reached Eterna City. Meet the Underground Man and he will give you the Explorer Kit to access the Grand Underground.

Move onto Jubilife City, Hearthome City, or Pastoria City and go underground from there. Now scour the Grand Underground for the Fountainspring Cave, Dazzling Cave, or Stragleam Cavern Hideaway.

Pokemon will appear in the overworld in these locations, so enter and search for Togepi. There is a small chance one will appear in those Hideaways, and you can simply exit and enter again to change up the Pokemon and hope for a Togepi.

