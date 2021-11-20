How to change costumes in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers can choose from a wide variety of different clothing options in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

While the general model of your trainer stays the same in most Pokemon games, recent editions have added more customization choices rather than just being a boy or a girl and choosing your own name.

Trainer outfits can be changed in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to inject a little sparkle of personality into your character. This can be done in the Metronome Style Shop.

Where to go to change your outfit in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Metronome Style Shop in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)

The Mentronome Style Shop appears on your Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl map simply as the Style Shop. This is located in Veilstone City, home of Maylene and her Fighting-type Gym.

Veilstone City can be found by going east of Celestic City, from Route 210, through Route 215, and finally into the city itself. You'll need to head to the southwest part of the city to find the shop.

Walk in and a woman will be seated directly behind the counter. Speak with her and let her know that you want to shop around for a new outfit for your Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainer.

This will bring up a new menu that showcases many of the outfit styles and options you can select. You will be able to preview any of the outfits before committing to a purchase.

Most outfits are quite expensive in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but you will be able to find a few that are on the cheaper side. Purchase an outfit and talk to the women again to change your style.

Select any outfit you have purchased previously and wear it on your Pokemon trainer. It is important to note that clothing items are not singular in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl like some were in Sword and Shield.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Outfits are pre-determined, meaning you have to go with the whole style. You aren't able to swap out just the hat or the backpack this time around. Still, it's always cool to have some form of trainer customization in a Pokemon game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul