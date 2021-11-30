How to do the clone glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players just keep finding ways to clone their Pokemon.

There have been a handful of cloning glitches throughout the years in a variety of Pokemon games. Some of them happened organically, while others were done by hacking with items like the Action Replay.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the most recent cloning glitch is more efficient than any ever seen before. This allows for duplication of entire PC boxes without any bad Eggs or wild encounters.

How to clone entire Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl boxes

The newest clone glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl not only clones the creatures, but the items they are holding as well. This has seen players end up with hundreds of rare items like Master Balls and Rare Candies.

With this glitch, do note that it may be patched out by Nintendo at some point and there could be issues with online play in the future if the game happens to read the Pokemon as glitched or illegal.

To do it, though, you need to start with something called the Menu Glitch. This is done by going to your Pokemon screen. Check the summary of the first Pokemon and hit ZL and ZR.

Back out to the main X menu at that point then go back to your Pokemon screen. Press R to open the PC boxes and ensure you have an empty box next to the one you want to clone.

Now, hover over a Pokemon in the full PC box with the red outlined hand cursor. Press X and the menu should appear. Hit B to back out and then repeat the X and B combination again.

To the left, it should now show your battle teams rather than your current party of Pokemon. Hit X one more time and go into the Pokemon menu. Press R to access your PC boxes once more.

Move the cursor down to the Box List icon and select that. Press Y to swap the empty box with the box you want to clone. Hit B to go back four times to reach the box you want to clone.

Check the summary of the Pokemon your cursor was hovering over. The empty box you swapped should now be filled with the exact same creatures and their held items from the filled box you wanted to clone.

YouTuber BLAINES has put together a short video that you can watch above. It shows you a very quick way to pull off this Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl cloning method.

