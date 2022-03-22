How to evolve Bergmite in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Bergmite is a small Ice-type Pokemon that is relatively common in the Alabaster Icelands.

Bergmite is a mono Ice-type that is unimposing on its own. However, it is also capable of evolving into Avalugg.

In addition, Bergmite from the Hisui region can evolve into the unique Rock/Ice-type Hisuian Avalugg. This form provides players with new battle opportunities that are not available with the original Avalugg.

Fortunately, Bergmite doesn't require any additional conditions to evolve into Hisuian Avalugg. All it needs to do is reach level 37.

The evolution process should start right after Bergmite reaches this experience milestone.

What to know about Hisuian Avalugg in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Hisuian Avalugg is a Rock/Ice-type in contrast to standard Avalugg's lone Ice typing (Image via Game Freak)

Hisuian Avalugg has very high attack and defense IVs. However, it has underwhelming special attack, special defense, and speed stats. This makes Hisuian Avalugg a hard-hitting, tanky Pokemon despite not beating opponents with its speed or special attacks.

Hisui's iteration of Avalugg will definitely dominate opponents with physical attacks. However, its special defense stats won't allow it to handle non-physical moves.

The best nature Hisuian Avalugg can possess is the impish nature, which increases its defense by another 10% despite dropping its special attack by 10%. Its preferred food types include dazzling honey, hearty grains, and plump beans.

If players don't want to evolve a Bergmite into Hisuian Avalugg, they can capture the hulking creature at the Avalugg's Legacy area in the Alabaster Icelands. However, its appearance is quite rare compared to Bergmite.

As an Ice/Rock-type Pokemon, Hisuian Avalugg should avoid Fighting and Steel-type battlers.

If Hisuian Avalugg is hit by a Fighting or Steel-type move, it will take four times more damage than the move would normally deal. However, this doesn't make the Pokemon a bad battle pick as long as its trainer keeps it out of unfavorable matchups.

Hisuian Avalugg has some favorable play against opponents like Regigigas, Tornadus, Thundurus, and Enamorous due to its strong Rock-type moves. Its Ice-type capabilities also give it considerable advantage over Dragon-types.

Hisuian Avalugg may not be the best pick in either of its type, but it has considerable upside in battles across Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With a physical-minded moveset, including moves like Double-Edge and Mountain Gale, Hisuian Avalugg should be in great shape to defeat opponents.

