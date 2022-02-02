Burmy is a Bug-type Pokemon with multiple evolutionary paths in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

To evolve a Burmy, players will always have to get it to level 20. What it evolves into has some different requirements. It all depends on its gender and even its form.

There are many new forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but Burmy remains the same as it has always been. There are three forms that can carry over to Wormadam as a female or evolve into Mothim as a male.

How to evolve Burmy in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mothim

Burmy evolves into Mothim if it is a male (Image via Game Freak)

Evolving Burmy to Mothim in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the simplest of its different forms. No matter what form it takes, a male Burmy will always evolve into Mothim with no other bells and whistles.

Catch a Burmy that leaps out of a shaking tree after you have your Pokemon gather the tree's materials. Throw a Poke Ball at it as you would do with any other creature, and it is yours.

Its moveset is lacking before it evolves, so keep it in your party or use EXP Candy to level it up. Once it hits level 20, you can trigger the evolution from the Pokemon menu, and it will become Mothim.

Wormadam

Wormadam in Plant Cloak form (Image via Game Freak)

The process is the same as it is for evolving Burmy into Mothim. It just needs to reach level 20, and it will evolve. However, to acquire Wormadam, your Burmy must be female.

That is the easy part. If you want a specific Wormadam, you will need to put in some work to obtain it. There are three forms that Burmy can have, all leading to different Wormadam forms.

Here are the forms, what color Burmy will be in that form, where you can find that form, and what type Wormadam will be once it evolves:

Plant Cloak: Burmy is green in this form and can be found in Obisidian Fieldlands. Wormadam will be Bug/Grass-type after evolving.

Burmy is green in this form and can be found in Obisidian Fieldlands. Wormadam will be Bug/Grass-type after evolving. Sandy Cloak: Burmy is yellow in this form and can be found in Crimson Mirelands. Wormadam will be Bug/Ground-type after evolving.

Burmy is yellow in this form and can be found in Crimson Mirelands. Wormadam will be Bug/Ground-type after evolving. Trash Cloak: Burmy is pink in this form and can be found in Cobalt Coastlands. Wormadam will be Bug/Steel-type after evolving.

Head into the Pokemon menu, navigate to level 20 Burmy and press the X button to evolve it in Pokemon Legends: Arceus for one of the various Wormadam forms.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha