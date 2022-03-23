How to evolve Growlithe in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Growlithe has been popular since Pokemon's first generation of games, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus has now introduced its new Hisuian variant.

Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon Legends: Arceus picks up an additional typing, making it a Fire/Rock-type. The same can be said for Hisuian Arcanine, making it an intriguing fighter in battles.

Some players have likely experienced the capabilities of Hisuian Arcanine, as it is one of the noble guardians of the region.

If players are progressing through the story at a decent clip, they've likely crossed paths with Hisuian Arcanine at least once.

Despite Hisuian Growlithe being different compared to its original form, it uses the same method of evolution in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Trainers need a Fire Stone to evolve Growlithe into Arcanine, regardless of which region it is from.

How to obtain Fire Stones and evolve Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Wild Hisuian Growlithe roaming about (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fortunately, Fire Stones are not difficult to find or obtain through standard gameplay in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The evolution item can be purchased from the Outpost Trader in Jubilife Village for 100 Merit Points.

Players can accrue Merit Points by finding satchels lost by either players or NPCs while on the field. Once players turn in the satchels, they'll receive a sum of Merit Points for their trouble.

Additionally, players can also find Fire Stones inside space-time distortions, which can appear sporadically in most of the game's regions. These areas are dangerous but yield a large number of rewards (both items and rare Pokemon).

Once Hisuian Growlithe evolves, trainers should notice a significant boost in power in Hisuian Arcanine.

Hisuian Arcanine sports high attack and speed stats as well as an above-average special attack stat, making it great on offense in battles. However, as a Fire/Rock-type, it should avoid battling Ground, Water, Rock, and Fighting-type moves and opponents as they will do excessive super effective damage to it.

Since Hisuian Arcanine doesn't have a considerable amount of health or defense stats, getting hit with super effective moves can put it in a very disadvantageous situation.

Trainers can teach Hisuian Arcanine moves such as Double-Edge, Flare Blitz, Raging Fury, and Crunch as they can make use of the Pokemon's offense-oriented stats.

Hisuian Arcanine's battle potential is compatible with Fire-types such as Heatran, Magmortar, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Infernape. Its ideal nature is Lonely, which boosts its attack by an additional 10%, though it also brings down its defense stat by 10%.

Regardless, with high enough offensive capability, Hisuian Arcanine can defeat opponents well before its health and defensive stats become a liability.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh