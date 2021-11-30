How to evolve Munchlax into Snorlax in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Munchlax is a baby Pokemon introduced in the original Generation IV games that makes its return to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The big eater Pokemon is one of the more favorite babies from the franchise simply because it evolves into Snorlax. It was also the first Generation IV creature revealed to the public in 2004.

The one problem with Munchlax in the original games and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is that it can be extremely hard to find. Once you do, though, you can evolve it into Snorlax with high friendship.

How to evolve Munchlax in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First and foremost, you will need to get your hands on a Munchlax. This can be done in a handful of ways. You can get a Snorlax and breed it with a Full Incense item equipped.

You can also hope you are lucky when it comes to Honey Trees. There are several Honey Trees in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but there is only a small chance that a Munchlax will be the attracted creature.

Another method involves the Grand Underground. Munchlax can be found in six Grand Underground hideaways. So look for one of those, then just leave and enter repeatedly until one appears.

After you've caught one, it simply needs to level up with high enough happiness in order to evolve into a Snorlax. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, this translates to its Friendship level.

How to raise Munchlax's Friendship level

Just like finding one, there are a variety of ways to get Munchlax' Friendship level to the right spot. Munchlax is known as the Big Eater Pokemon so feeding it food that it enjoys will help.

Along with that, you can have it walk out of its Poke Ball with you, let it battle wild Pokemon you know it can beat, give it the Soothe Bell item to hold, or catch it initially with a Friendship Ball or Luxury Ball.

Get it to the next level by battling or using a Rare Candy after you notice its happiness has reached a high level. It will evolve into a monstrous Snorlax for you at that point.

