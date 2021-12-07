How to find Leaf Stones in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Leaf Stones are a type of evolution stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (BDSP).

Certain Pokemon require the use of evolution stones for them to evolve into other forms. The Leaf Stone is often used in the instance that a Grass-type Pokemon needs an evolution stone to reach its next form.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are a couple of ways to obtain Leaf Stones. You can find one in the Floaroma Meadow or through the Grand Underground digging minigame.

Where to find the Floaroma Meadow Leaf Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Floaroma Meadow in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Floaroma Meadow is to north of Floaroma Town in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Leaf Stone there is one of the easiest to find, but it does require Surf to access it.

To get there, head south from the Fuego Ironworks area. Head south again to a patch of yellow and pink flowers. The Leaf Stone is present there as a Poke Ball pickup item.

How to get Leaf Stones through the Grand Underground

The treasure minigame in the Grand Underground. (Image via ILCA)

The Grand Underground in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl lets trainers dig for treasure. Trainers will use either a sledgehammer or pickaxe to uncover these treasures.

The sledgehammer opens up large portions of the wall, but causes it to collapse faster. The pickaxe does the opposite, with small portions of the wall being revealed with very little danger of collapsing.

Start the digging minigame and chip away at the rock. The green gem found inside is a Leaf Stone. The chance of finding one is lower than other treasures, so be patient as you dig away.

Pokemon that evolve using a Leaf Stone

Shiftry in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has four creatures that evolve using the Leaf Stone. That is why the game allows trainers to find more than one throughout their Sinnoh journey.

Here are all of the Pokemon that evolve using the Leaf Stone in BDSP:

Gloom into Vileplume

Weepinbell into Victreebell

Exeggcute into Exeggutor

Nuzleaf into Shiftry

Also Read Article Continues below

Just select the Leaf Stone from your bag when one of these Pokemon are in your party. The game will tell you whether the chosen Pokemon is compatible with the item or not. Confirm that you want to use it on them and watch them evolve.

Edited by Danyal Arabi