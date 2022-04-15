How to find Secret Hollow in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

One of Pokemon Legends: Arceus' hidden locations in the region of Hisui, the Secret Hollow is a hidden location in Alabaster Icelands.

Some trainers in Pokemon Legends: Arceus may have already encountered the area, or may have heard it mentioned pertaining to Request 99: Tricky Treat Strategy. This request entails players taking ten mushroom cakes to the hollow for Mai and her Munchlax.

Regardless of how the trainer decides to get to Secret Hollow, the way to physically get there is more or less the same. However, players will need to be certain they've unlocked the Alabaster Icelands first. But if they're already far enough to receive Request 99, this likely isn't an issue.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus's Secret Hollow can be found north of Icepeak Camp in Alabaster Icelands

The Secret Hollow is largely unoccupied, save for some wandering Bergmite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For trainers attempting to find the Secret Hollow in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a good spot to begin the search is at the Icepeak Camp within the Alabaster Icelands. From there, players will want to head north from the camp and cross the river.

As the players progress further, they'll likely spot the massive boulders blocking the hollow from quite a distance away. With that in mind, they'll need a Pokemon to shatter the boulders once they're close enough. However, once the boulders are shattered, players can freely enter the hollow.

The hollow itself is relatively empty in its current state in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. There's definitely a wisp inside which is worth collecting, but otherwise the location tends to just be a hangout spot for Bergmite. This is great in the event that players are attempting to capture one for research or to evolve an Avalugg, but otherwise there isn't much to note.

However, entering the hollow with ten mushroom cakes and waiting for Mai will complete a step of Request 99. After players meet Mai in the Secret Hollow, they can return to Jubilife village and meet her for their reward.

More about Secret Hollow

Secret Hollow is one of the few different hidden locations that players can find in Pokemon Legends: Arceus throughout the Hisui region. For all intents and purposes, these locations aren't integral for completing the main story of the game, but they're certainly worth exploring to complete requests or spot certain Pokemon worth catching for the player's Pokedex.

All locations in Pokemon Legends: Arceus help a trainer succeed in their research to some degree, so it doesn't hurt to scope out each area of the Hisui region and ensure that no stone is left unturned. Player's never know what they might find after all.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan