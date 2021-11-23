How to find TM13 Ice Beam in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will eventually stumble across the powerful TM13 Ice Beam.

Ice Beam is considered one of the strongest Ice-type, and possibly overall, move in Pokemon. There are several Pokemon that can utilize this move besides pure Ice-types to deal super effective damage to the likes of Grass and Dragon-types.

If you want to get your hands on a TM13 in Pokemon Brilliant and Shining Pearl, you need to head to Route 216 or purchase it from the department store in Veilstone City.

Two places to get TM13 Ice Beam in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Route 216

Fortunately, you can find TM13 Ice Beam in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for free. It can be found and picked up from the ground in the Sinnoh region.

The TM will be near the easternmost wall on the highest level of Route 216. You will need the Rock Climb move to reach it. You will be in the right spot when are to the east of a trainer named Skier Andrea.

This is the only location where the TM can be found and picked up. Just approach the item and interact with it, leading to Ice Beam being added to the TM section of your Bag.

Veilstone City

The TM salesperson in Veilstone City (Image via ILCA)

Veilstone City is east of Solaceon Town and north of Pastoria City. This metropolis has a rather large department store with several floors that you can ascend to purchase a variety of goods.

You will find the department store northwest of the Veilstone City Pokemon Center in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Once inside, you can either take the stairs and explore or go straight to the third floor in the elevator.

On the third floor, you will want to speak with the cashier facing away from the in-game camera view. She is in the bottom left of the room and sells an assortment of powerful TMs that you can teach to your Pokemon.

TM13 Ice Beam is available for purchase for $3000 and can also be purchased more than once. This is extremely useful as TMs break after they are used, so having a spare Ice Beam or two isn't a bad idea.

Edited by Atul S