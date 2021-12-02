How to find TM53 Energy Ball in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can get their hands on Energy Ball post-game.

Energy Ball is known as TM53 in the game. It comes with 90 Power and 100 Accuracy. Along with that, Energy Ball has a chance to lower the Special Defense of the target.

There are a few different ways to acquire TM53 Energy Ball in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Trainers can find it on the ground on Route 226, buy it from the Sphere Trader, or obtain it with BP at the Battle Park.

How to get TM35 Energy Ball in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl through three different routes

1) Route 226

The Route 226 platform where you will find TM53 Energy Ball. (Image via ILCA)

You need to have beaten the Champion and seen all Sinnoh Pokemon to obtain the National Pokedex. Once you have done that, head to Route 226 and find the Rock Climb wall.

The Rock Climb wall is southeast of the Survival Area. Take that to find a trainer with green hair. Now take the rocks that lead down to a platform. Move east and rock climb once more up the cliff.

Two trainers will be there that you may have to defeat before proceeding further. Once you do, rock climb one more time to the platform below and you will find TM53 Energy Ball for pickup.

2) Sphere Trader

A Sphere Trader in the Grand Underground. (Image via ILCA)

You can obtain spheres in the Grand Underground. These can then be traded for items with the Sphere Traders in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are several traders that have fixed locations in the Grand Underground.

However, the inventory they carry each day is not fixed. You will receive a random assortment of items every day of visiting it. If you visit frequently enough, though, one Sphere Trader should eventually have a TM53 Energy Ball.

3) BP Exchange

The Battle Park. (Image via ILCA)

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainers can obtain BP at the Battle Tower. BP stands for Battle Points and they are rewarded to a trainer after winning a certain amount of Battle Tower battles in a row.

There is an Exchange Service Corner in the Battle Park where the Battle Tower is located. Trainers can speak to the attendant to spend BP on various items, with one of them being TM53 Energy Ball. However, the energy ball is availble at a fairly hefty sum of 64 BP.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan