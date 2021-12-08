How to find Water Stones in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Water Stones will allow Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainers to evolve certain Pokemon.

Like the Leaf Stone evolves some Grass-type Pokemon, the Water Stone will evolve some Water-type Pokemon when they are exposed to it. Thankfully, more than one can be found.

Trainers in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can find a singular Water Stone on Route 213. Additional ones can be mined through the minigame found in the Grand Underground.

Where to find the Water Stone on Route 213 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Water Stone on Route 213. (Image via ILCA)

The Water Stone found in the overworld of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is on Route 213. This is a water-based route that requires the use of Surf outside of battle.

It is to the southeast of Pastoria City. Surf onto Route 213 and keep your eyes peeled to the top of your screen. It is a Poke Ball pickup item floating in the sea surrounded by rocks.

How to get Water Stones in the Grand Underground

The Grand Underground mining minigame. (Image via ILCA)

Digging and mining is a fun minigame that can be played in the Grand Underground of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are several treasures that can be obtained here.

You can use a sledgehammer to take out bigger chunks or a pickaxe for smaller mining. The former will make the wall crash down faster and the latter does virtually no damage to the wall.

As you chip away, you will see the blue color of a gem. That is the Water Stone. If you uncover the entirety of the Water Stone with one of the minigame's tools, you will be granted it after the minigame ends.

Pokemon that evolve using the Water Stone

Cloyster in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are five Pokemon that evolve using a Water Stone in Pokemon Brilliant DIamond and Shining Pearl. Those Pokemon are:

Poliwhirl into Poliwrath

Shellder into Cloyster

Staryu into Starmie

Eevee into Vaporeon

Lombre into Ludicolo

Just head to your Bag and select a Water Stone. You will see to the right if you have one of these compatible Pokemon in your party. Select the Water Stone, confirm you want to use it, and watch the evolution take place.

