How to fix the Pokemon Unite stuck on loading screen issue

Pokemon Unite has been a hit on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, but it hasn't come without its share of issues.

Many mobile players are facing a problem where Pokemon Unite is stuck on the loading screen before entering a Unite Battle. This is the screen that showcases the Pokemon chosen for each team.

This issue doesn't seem to be a problem for those playing on the Nintendo Switch, but mobile players are running into this loading screen bug quite often. Lowering the graphics and increasing the frame rate should fix it.

Pokemon Unite: How to fix the stuck on loading screen issue

The Pokemon Unite pre-match loading screen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite players on mobile devices have a couple of extra settings options compared to those on Nintendo Switch. While both receive the option to toggle frame rate, mobile also allows for graphics quality changes.

You will see the recommended options for Graphics Quality and Frame Rate based on the device you are playing Pokemon Unite on. That may not always be the truly best option, however.

モヤ・ジミ- @Jimothy_moya @PokemonUnite I’m having issues connecting to the server where it stuck on the loading screen running iOS 15.1 @PokemonUnite I’m having issues connecting to the server where it stuck on the loading screen running iOS 15.1

Especially if you are having issues with long loading times or simply being stuck on the loading screen altogether. This could cause you to miss portions of the game and perhaps even receive an AFK penalty.

To prevent this from happening on mobile devices, it is recommended that you change the Graphics Quality settings to low and swap the Frame Rate settings to high.

This video by YouTuber Aj & Shiela shows how you can do this on mobile devices. Tap on the trainer profile in the top corner, navigate to Settings, and then make sure you are in System Settings.

You can change the Graphics Quality and Frame Rate for Pokemon Unite there. Doing so and going back to the main screen will confirm these settings changes, so there is no need for a Save Settings button.

With any changes you make to graphics, frame rate, or visual settings in any game, you should always restart before playing again. Close out of Pokemon Unite, reopen, and you'll be back to scoring points in no time.

