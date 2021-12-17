How to get Electivire in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Electivire is a frightening Electric-type Pokemon that can strengthen any team in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

If you want to obtain one in Shining Pearl, you'll need to trade with a trainer that owns Brilliant Diamond. Electivire and its pre-evolutions are Brilliant Diamond exclusive Pokemon.

So, if you have Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, you can get yourself an Elekid, evolve it into Electabuzz, and trade that Electabuzz with the Electirizer item to evolve it into Electivire.

How to obtain Electivire in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Catch an Elekid

A wild Elekid in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

The process works similarly to obtaining a Magmortar in Shining Pearl. First, you will need to catch an Elekid if you have no plans of simply being traded an Electivire.

Elekid can be found in the Grand Underground from the start of the game. Its biomes are Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Dazzling Cave, and Stargleam Cavern. Look for it and catch it in one of those locations.

The item needed to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire is the Electirizer. The only way to get one of those is on a wild Elekid found in the Grand Underground. You may need to catch multiple, as it is not guaranteed to hold one.

Evolve Elekid into Electabuzz

Electabuzz in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After obtaining Elekid and the Electirizer, you will need to evolve it into Electabuzz. Keep the Electirizer on the Pokemon, but know that it is not needed for this first evolution.

Level Elekid up to level 30 by battling or using Rare Candy. Whichever way you go about it, level 30 will see Elekid evolve into its original final form of Electabuzz. Electivire didn't come along until Gen IV.

Evolve Electabuzz into Electivire

Electivire in BDSP. (Imaga via ILCA)

With your Electabuzz holding the Electirizer item, trade it to another Pokemon trainer on either copy of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Once the trade completes, the evolution will trigger.

Also Read Article Continues below

Electabuzz will become Electivire and your trade partner will now be the owner. Ensure you are trading with a trustworthy friend who will turn around and trade the newly evolved Pokemon right back to you.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider