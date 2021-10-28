How to get the Platinum clothes in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers set to explore Sinnoh in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can get a surprise from the Platinum expansion.

Generation IV saw an expansion game that combined the two games of Diamond and Pearl. Pokemon Platinum is a fan-favorite, but it is safe to say there won't be a Platinum remake after Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

That doesn't mean a little bit of Pokemon Platinum won't be found within the Generation IV remakes. Trainers can receive the outfits worn in Platinum via Mystery Gift in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to receive clothes from the Pokemon Platinum in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers in BDSP in their Platinum outfits (Image via ILCA)

There is no need to pre-order Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl to receive the Platinum clothes. You simply need to play the game before the offer expires.

The clothes are a limited-time promotion and can be obtained by Pokemon players from the launch day on November 19, 2021 until February 21, 2022. That gives trainers three months to obtain the clothes.

Magicwaterz (COMMISSIONS OPEN!) @magicwaterz #PokemonPresents #BDSP I feel like they should add a Platinum Style set of clothes in BDSP where the characters wear their Platinum versions of their clothes. #pokemon I feel like they should add a Platinum Style set of clothes in BDSP where the characters wear their Platinum versions of their clothes. #pokemon #PokemonPresents #BDSP

You will need to have an internet connection available with your Nintendo Switch connected to it. However, you do not need to have an active Nintendo Online membership.

After you have purchased Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, head to the Mystery Gift section of the game. Select "Get via Internet," and the process of obtaining the current Mystery Gift will begin.

Once your internet connection has been verified and the download of the items has commenced, you'll receive a notification. From there, you'll have the Platinum clothes to place on your trainer whether you play as a boy or girl.

Mixeli @PokeliYT I'm glad their Platinum clothes returned! I was seeing some people complaining about it yesterday, I guess they must be happy now!

--

They even give them their platinum poses! Epic! I'm glad their Platinum clothes returned! I was seeing some people complaining about it yesterday, I guess they must be happy now!

--

They even give them their platinum poses! Epic! https://t.co/3gES7xUICo

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is important to note that you won't have the Mystery Gift section available right away in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You will need to unlock it by playing the game.

It will take roughly two hours, and after that, you can access the Mystery Gift feature. When you have access, grab the Platinum clothes immediately, and you can change your outfit once you reach an in-game clothing shop.

Edited by R. Elahi