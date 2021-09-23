How to get the Razor Claw in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite just received an incredible update that added quite a bit to the multiplayer online battle arena game.

The mobile version of Pokemon Unite has finally been released alongside special missions, accolades, bug fixes, and held items.

One of the new held items in Pokemon Unite is the Razor Claw. It is an attack-based held item that will do wonderfully on the likes of Absol, Lucario, and Zeraora.

How to obtain the Razor Claw in Pokemon Unite

A trainer earning Aeos Coins from leveling up. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Season 2 beginning and a new Battle Pass available, many assumed the Razor Claw would be a reward.

That is not the case. This new held item can't be earned through the Battle Pass, from the Energy machine, or from simply playing Pokemon Unite. Instead, it needs to be purchased through the Item Shop.

It costs either 1,000 Aeos Coins or 625 Aeos Tickets to add the Razor Claw to your list of held items. Both types of currency are free. Aeos Coins are earned after each finished battle, as mission rewards, trainer level rewards, and more.

The Aeos Tickets are earned as Event Rewards, from the Battle Pass, through the Energy machine, or as a trainer level reward. You'll have to grind a bit to get enough of these for the Razor Claw in Pokemon Unite.

What does the Razor Claw do in Pokemon Unite?

The Razor Claw in Pokemon Unite. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Razor Claw's in-game description reads:

After the Pokemon uses a move, its next basic attack deals a minimum of (10/15/20) damage. The higher the Pokemon's Attack, the more this damage increases. When this item is held by a melee Pokemon, this basic attack also decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokemon for a short time.

Like other held items in Pokemon Unite, the Razor Claw can be upgraded. It receives a boost with every level but truly becomes more dangerous at every tenth level.

Level 10: Attack +5, Critical-Hit Rate +1.1%

Attack +5, Critical-Hit Rate +1.1% Level 20: Attack +10, Critical-Hit Rate +1.6%

Attack +10, Critical-Hit Rate +1.6% Level 30: Attack +15, Critical-Hit Rate +2.1%

This makes it an incredibly enticing item for players to get their hands on.

