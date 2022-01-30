How to get Shaymin in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers can trigger a special event in Pokemon Legends: Arceus in order to catch the Mythical Grass-type Pokemon Shaymin.

Known as the Gratitude Pokemon, Shaymin first appeared in Generation IV and has had multiple major appearances in anime series and movies. Now, in PLA, it can be encountered with just a small catch.

Shaymin is a save file exclusive. Just as Mew and Jirachi are in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Shaymin requires specific data. You will need a save file from Pokemon Sword and Shield to unlock the encounter.

How to unlock the encounter and catch Shaymin in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Being able to see Shaymin in-game is easy. You just need to have played Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield on the same Nintendo Switch and still have the save data registered on the device.

If you haven't, you'll need to buy one and play it for a bit until you are able to save, then move back over to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Mythical creature will then be available in the post-game.

Beat the game and finish watching the credits. After that, head to the message board in the Galaxy headquarters that provides different requests. Here, you will find a request to catch Shaymin.

Follow the marker on the map to speak to the NPC. She will inform you of a Pokemon who once helped her in the fields of Floara Gardens. Go there and a cutscene will begin once you're near the quest marker.

The tricky thing about catching Shaymin is that it is timid. It has a tendency to run away from you and the battle. If it does, though, you can simply return to Jubilife Village, then go back to Floaro Gardens for it to appear again.

It is at level 70 during this encounter, so come prepared with high level partners who can do decent damage. Fire and Flying-type attacks will be supereffective and take down its HP.

Shaymin is a bonus Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so you don't have to worry about catching it to complete the game's Pokedex and move on to the final quest. Just enjoy adding the Mythical to your collection after the credits roll.

