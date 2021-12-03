How to make all Poffins in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Poffins are Pokemon food in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that can boost attributes.

Some Pokemon like specific Poffins, and their favorite type of food is listed on their summary page. Giving them these Poffins will make them stronger and sometimes raise their Friendship level.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are five Poffin flavors that can be made by trainers. They are Spicy, Dry, Sweet, Bitter, and Sour. Each uses a combination of up to four Berries.

To make Poffins in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will need to obtain the Poffin Case. You can get this from the Chairman of the Pokemon Fan Club in Hearthome City.

From there, you will need to collect the right amount of Berries from across the Sinnoh region and find a Pot. The Pot is where you will mix your Berries together and make a Poffin.

Here are all of the different Poffins found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl along with what Berries are used to create them:

Bitter : Lum Berry

: Lum Berry Bitter Dry : Ganlon Berry

: Ganlon Berry Bitter Sour : Jaboca Berry

: Jaboca Berry Bitter Spicy : Jaboca Berry and Petaya Berry

: Jaboca Berry and Petaya Berry Bitter Sweet : Ganlon Berry and Custap Berry

: Ganlon Berry and Custap Berry Dry : Oran Berry

: Oran Berry Dry Bitter : Hondew Berry or Passho Berry

: Hondew Berry or Passho Berry Dry Sour : Kelpsy Berry or Apicot Berry

: Kelpsy Berry or Apicot Berry Dry Spicy : Apicot Berry and Engima Berry

: Apicot Berry and Engima Berry Dry Sweet : Micle Berry and Pecha Berry

: Micle Berry and Pecha Berry Sour : Iapapa Berry

: Iapapa Berry Sour Bitter : Colbur Berry and Aguav Berry

: Colbur Berry and Aguav Berry Sour Dry : Yache Berry

: Yache Berry Sour Spicy : Rowap Berry and Coba Berry, or only a Belue Berry

: Rowap Berry and Coba Berry, or only a Belue Berry Sour Sweet : Payapa Berry or Salac Berry

: Payapa Berry or Salac Berry Spicy : Cheri Berry or Leppa Berry or Figy Berry

: Cheri Berry or Leppa Berry or Figy Berry Spicy Bitter : Pomeg Berry

: Pomeg Berry Spicy Dry : Rowap Berry and Coba Berry

: Rowap Berry and Coba Berry Spicy Sour : Nomel Berry

: Nomel Berry Spicy Sweet : Occa Berry or Qualot Berry or Lansat Berry

: Occa Berry or Qualot Berry or Lansat Berry Sweet : Perism Berry or Mago Berry

: Perism Berry or Mago Berry Sweet Bitter : Watmel Berry or Magost Berry or Custap Berry

: Watmel Berry or Magost Berry or Custap Berry Sweet Dry : Kasib Berry and Wiki Berry

: Kasib Berry and Wiki Berry Sweet Sour : Watmel Berry and Bebia Berry

: Watmel Berry and Bebia Berry Sweet Spicy: Shuca Berry or Liechi Berry

Using two of the same Berry in one Poffin recipe will cause the Poffin to be foul, and Pokemon won't be happy if you try to feed them a Foul Poffin.

