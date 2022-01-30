How to ride Wydeer in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are several Pokemon that players can use in Pokemon Legends: Arceus to traverse the Hisui region.

One of those creatures is the majestic Wyrdeer. The Hisuian evolution of Stantler allows trainers to ride on its back. This can help with jumping over bodies of water and climbing slanted cliffs.

Wyrdeer is not available at the start of the game, however. Trainers need to unlock it by accessing the second area of Obsidian Fieldlands. From there, it is as simple as hitting the + button.

How to ride Wyrdeer in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

After unlocking Wyrdeer to ride in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you will see a new icon in the bottom left corner of the screen. This shows you all of the available Pokemon you can request.

At first, it will just be Wyrdeer, but when you have access to others, the left and right directional pad buttons will switch between them. Then, press the + button on your Switch to beckon Wyrdeer when selected.

This will put you on Wyrdeer's back, and you can use it to move quickly throughout the region. Press the B button to dash and run faster. Press the Y button to jump and reach new heights. Just beware of the fall damage that can occur.

How to unlock Wyrdeer in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Wyrdeer watches over the player to determine their worthiness (Image via Game Freak)

Early on in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you will be able to call a Wyrdeer to ride just about anywhere in the Hisui region. It just requires you to open up the second area of Obsidian Fieldlands.

Obtain your first Star Rating in the Galaxy Corps by catching new Pokemon and completing tasks in their Pokedex entries. Do enough of that, and you will earn your first Star. The NPC at the bridge will let you pass.

Deertrack Heights in the new area. You will be introduced to Warden Mai through a battle against her Munchlax. She will deem you worthy enough to help her Wyrdeer after you beat her.

Austin John Plays - Seek Out All Pokemon @AustinJohnPlays

If you can get past the LVL45 Snorlax, boom - more mons at lvl30

One of my FAVORITE THINGS about #PokemonLegendenArceus is how it rewards you for adventuring outside of the main path - like good RPGs do.If you can get past the LVL45 Snorlax, boom - more mons at lvl30If you can learn to jump with Wyrdeer better. boom - more mons at lvl40

Meet with Warden Mai, and she will have you take on an Alpha Kricketune that is causing trouble in the area. Defeat or catch it. It doesn't matter. Once that is done, Wyrdeer will become fond of you.

It will be watching closely as you continue your journey through Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Next up is Kleavor, one of the Warden Pokemon. Quell it in the Grandtree Arena location.

After that has been accomplished, Warden Mai and Diamond Clan Leader Adaman will inform you that Wyrdeer now trusts you even more. They will grant you the Celestial Flute that allows you to call upon Wyrdeer as a mount.

