How to solo the Alolan Exeggutor 5-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a new limited-time Raid Boss for its players to challenge. Alolan Exeggutor is a returning fan-favorite who came to the game during the Indigo Disk expansion. This event serves as a way for players who did not buy the expansion pass to get this beloved monster. Alolan Exeggutor will be available to challenge from January 16 to January 19, 2025.

These Tera Raid events are meant to be challenged by teams of online players. That said, some daring trainers may feel tempted to take on Alolan Exeggutor with just the AI-controlled trainers Pokemon Scarlet and Violet forces the players to take along for the fight.

Here is everything these trainers should know if they feel like taking on the challenge with no help.

What to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Alolan Exeggutor Tera Raid Boss

Alolan Exeggutor will have a Dragon Tera Typing for this fight (Image via Game Freak)

Alolan Exeggutor will have a Dragon Tera Typing for this event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With the typing being a part of Alolan Exeggutor's base form, this should not prove too challenging for experienced players. Alolan Exeggutor will have a weakness to Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-type attacks, shedding the weaknesses added from its primary Grass typing.

Alolan Exeggutor will only be using special attacks for this fight, so players should focus on bringing creatures with high special defense to counteract this. Thankfully, Calm Mind can also be used to boost the user's special attack and special defense at the same time.

Best counters and strategies against Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Alolan Exeggutor Tera Raid Boss

Fairy-types stand the best chance against Alolan Exeggutor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sylveon is often considered the best counter for Alolan Exeggutor. Not only does it possess an advantageous Fairy typing, but it also has a high base special defense of 130 and a special attack stat of 110.

Here is a great build players can use for Sylveon if they want to take one into this Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Nature: Modest (+ special attack, - attack)

Held Item: Shell Bell

Tera Type: Fairy

Effort Values: 252 special attack, 252 special defense, 4 HP

Moves: Dazzling Gleam, Moonblast, Calm Mind, Draining Kiss

This build revolves around keeping Sylveon healthy with Draining Kiss while it stacks Calm Minds. Once enough Calm Minds have been applied, capping at six uses, Sylveon can finish the fight with a Dazzling Gleam or Moonblast, potentially while Terastallized.

Magearna is seen as the best solo counter players can use, owing to it being a Mythical Pokemon with high base stats and a powerful signature move. However, it can be hard to obtain, as players will either need to collect every Pokemon in the National Pokedex in Pokemon HOME or transfer one from Pokemon Sun and Moon.

If players do have access to a Magearna, here is one of the better build ideas they can use:

Nature: Modest (+ special attack, - attack)

Held Item: Shell Bell

Tera Type: Fairy

Effort Values: 252 special attack, 252 special defense, 4 HP

Moves: Calm Mind, Fleur Cannon, Dazzling Gleam, Draining Kiss

This build is similar to Sylveon's, with a focus on stacking Calm Minds before decimating the boss. Magearna can also use Draining Kiss when its HP starts to get low while stacking buffs, which is crucial when soloing one of these Tera Raids.

