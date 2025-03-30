How to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you wish to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the feat is achievable. This creature can be challenged during two phases: first, from midnight UTC on March 28, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on March 30, 2025, and then again from midnight UTC on April 4, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on April 6, 2025.
This article outlines the creatures you need and the strategy you must follow to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Best counters and strategy to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The following are the best ways to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
1) Dark Tera Krookodile
Build
- Tera type: Dark
- Ability: Anger Point
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Impish
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def.
- Moveset: Mud Slap, Breaking Swipe, Power Trip, Taunt
Strategy
- For the first minute or so, do not do anything. Wait for Tyranitar to reset your stats.
- In the first turn, use Protect to withstand incoming damage.
- After that, when Tyaranitar hits you with a critical hit, your Attack stat will be maxed out.
- Hit Tyranitar with two turns of Breaking Swipe.
- Hit Tyranitar with two turns of Mud Slap.
- Terastallize into the Dark-type and keep pushing fully powered-up Power Trips.
2) Ghost Tera Primeape
Build
- Tera type: Ghost
- Ability: Anger Point
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def.
- Moveset: Taunt, Rage Fist
Strategy
- For the first two turns, use Rage Fist to start ticking down the Terastallization counter.
- You will be hit with at least one critical hit from Tyranitar's Shadow Claw by this point. This will maximize your Attack stat.
- In the third turn, use Taunt to prevent the raid boss from using any non-damaging moves.
- After this, Terastallize when you can, and keep using Rage Fist till Tyranitar faints.
2) Dark Tera Torterra
Build
- Tera type: Dark
- Ability: Shell Armor
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def.
- Moveset: Iron Defense, Swords Dance, Protect, Crunch
Strategy
- Check if you have Intimidate Pokemon — Arcanine, Tauros, or Staraptor — alongside you. If you don't, leave the battle and restart.
- For the first three turns, use Crunch. This will tick down the Terastallization counter and bring the raid timer to 85%, which is when the attackers' stats will be reset.
- For the first turn after the stats are reset, use Protect.
- For the two subsequent turns, use Iron Defense.
- Then use three turns of Swords Dance to max out your attack. If you feel your health is getting too low, use Crunch a couple of times.
- Once your Attack has been maxed out, keep using Crunch till the raid boss faints.
If you don't wish to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you may check out our in-depth general raid guide for the best counters and weaknesses of this raid boss.
