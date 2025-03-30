How to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you wish to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the feat is achievable. This creature can be challenged during two phases: first, from midnight UTC on March 28, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on March 30, 2025, and then again from midnight UTC on April 4, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on April 6, 2025.

This article outlines the creatures you need and the strategy you must follow to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best counters and strategy to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following are the best ways to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

1) Dark Tera Krookodile

Build

Tera type : Dark

: Dark Ability: Anger Point

Anger Point Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Impish

Impish EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def.

252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def. Moveset: Mud Slap, Breaking Swipe, Power Trip, Taunt

Strategy

For the first minute or so, do not do anything. Wait for Tyranitar to reset your stats.

In the first turn, use Protect to withstand incoming damage.

After that, when Tyaranitar hits you with a critical hit, your Attack stat will be maxed out.

Hit Tyranitar with two turns of Breaking Swipe.

Hit Tyranitar with two turns of Mud Slap.

Terastallize into the Dark-type and keep pushing fully powered-up Power Trips.

2) Ghost Tera Primeape

Build

Tera type : Ghost

: Ghost Ability: Anger Point

Anger Point Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def.

252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def. Moveset: Taunt, Rage Fist

Strategy

For the first two turns, use Rage Fist to start ticking down the Terastallization counter.

You will be hit with at least one critical hit from Tyranitar's Shadow Claw by this point. This will maximize your Attack stat.

In the third turn, use Taunt to prevent the raid boss from using any non-damaging moves.

After this, Terastallize when you can, and keep using Rage Fist till Tyranitar faints.

2) Dark Tera Torterra

Build

Tera type : Dark

: Dark Ability: Shell Armor

Shell Armor Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def.

4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def. Moveset: Iron Defense, Swords Dance, Protect, Crunch

Strategy

Check if you have Intimidate Pokemon — Arcanine, Tauros, or Staraptor — alongside you. If you don't, leave the battle and restart.

For the first three turns, use Crunch. This will tick down the Terastallization counter and bring the raid timer to 85%, which is when the attackers' stats will be reset.

For the first turn after the stats are reset, use Protect.

For the two subsequent turns, use Iron Defense.

Then use three turns of Swords Dance to max out your attack. If you feel your health is getting too low, use Crunch a couple of times.

Once your Attack has been maxed out, keep using Crunch till the raid boss faints.

If you don't wish to solo Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you may check out our in-depth general raid guide for the best counters and weaknesses of this raid boss.

