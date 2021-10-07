How strong is Sylveon in Pokemon Unite?

A new powerhouse has arrived in Pokemon Unite, and many players feel like Sylveon is already broken.

As an Attacker, Sylveon's job is to deal damage and clear the way for those who want to score and push further into the opponent's side of the playing field. Apparently, it does that and more.

As the Fairy-type evolution of Eevee, no one expected Sylveon to be as monstrous as it is in Pokemon Unite. Many are calling for nerfs already, except those who have benefited from its arrival, of course.

Sylveon is incredibly powerful in Pokemon Unite

You can find countless tweets and YouTube videos already showcasing the immense power of Sylveon in Pokemon Unite. They all state the Pokemon is way too strong, overpowered, or just plain broken.

Its Special Attack stats, along with the right-held items and ranged capabilities, make Sylveon a deadly character in Pokemon Unite. It is no doubt one of the strongest Pokemon in the game thus far.

Bayzul @Bayzul_Leef who @PokemonUnite is in charge of balance and said Sylveon was good to go? who @PokemonUnite is in charge of balance and said Sylveon was good to go?

Plenty of builds have come out proving Sylveon to be the best, if not one of the best creatures in Pokemon Unite. The top or bottom lane works best, and it can balance both offensive and defensive tactics.

It can be an attacking and defending master, a Special Attack tank, a Jungle or Duelist, and even the last line of defense. Whatever your play style is, Sylveon will do you good.

The video by YouTuber SuperTeeds shows off a Hyper Voice build that is insanely powerful. Throughout the video, SuperTeeds decimates other players, maintains health, and leads the team with 127 points scored, even in defeat.

This has led to Sylveon being present in almost every ranked game of Pokemon Unite. Nothing can stop this Eeveelution, and players know it. There are surely going to be some nerfs coming shortly.

Unfortunately, Pokemon Unite has been filled with balance issues since it was released. From the likes of Snorlax's mega defense to the Lucario one-hit kill bug, it just can't find the right balance from the get-go.

