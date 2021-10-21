How to unlock Greedent in Pokemon Unite

The roster of playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite keeps expanding with the addition of Greedent.

The Normal-type Pokemon has been given the role of a Defender in Pokemon Unite and is already taking the game by storm. Whether it is broken or has balancing issues is up for debate, though.

If you want to get your hands on this adorable, chubby-cheeked little creature before any changes take place, you need to jump into Pokemon Unite now. While it can be purchased, it can also be obtained for free through the Halloween event.

How to get Greedent in Pokemon Unite

Greedent has arrived in Pokemon Unite with some great abilities and a wonderful moveset. Maining it and becoming a solid defensive player is the goal of many trainers since its release.

To add Greedent to the list of Unite Licenses you have already acquired, you can simply purchase it through the item shop. You will need to spend 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems.

If you would prefer not to spend any of your Aeos Coins or Gems, there is a way to obtain Greedent for a limited time. The Pokemon Unite Halloween Festival has kicked off with a ton of prizes available.

The Halloween Festival started on October 20, 2021 and will run through November 7, 2021. It includes a new pumpkin-themed mode and Pumpkins to collect through daily login bonuses.

Pumpkins can be traded in at the Pumpkin Exchange for a host of rewards in Pokemon Unite. There are Battle Point boost cards, Halloween trainer cosmetics, and a Greedent Unite License.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite During the #PokemonUNITE Halloween Festival, a Greedent Unite License is one of the many prizes you can earn! During the #PokemonUNITE Halloween Festival, a Greedent Unite License is one of the many prizes you can earn! https://t.co/vLUdazHuxV

Also Read

You can pick and choose what prizes you want to redeem, so save up 70 Pumpkins and spend them on unlocking Greedent. There may not be a chance to unlock all the rewards, so choose wisely.

There are 14 days worth of login bonuses that amount to 57 Pumpkins in Pokemon Unite. Additional Pumpkins can be earned by completing missions in Mer Stadium.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod