How to use Hidden Moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Hidden Moves help trainers on their journey throughout Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The system works much differently in these games than in past Pokemon entries. Trainers don't need to teach an HM to their partners to access it. Instead, Hidden Moves are loaded into the Poketch and call upon wild creatures.

Overall, there are eight Hidden Moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They are obtained at different points through the story and require a specific Gym Leader to be defeated.

How to gain access to each Hidden Move in Pokemon BDSP

You will either find Hidden Moves as TMs, that can be taught to your Pokemon or be given them from non-playable characters. These add them to your Poketch but don't allow you to use them just yet.

To use them outside of battle via the Poketch Hidden Move app, you'll need to start beating the Gym Leaders of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here is where to obtain each HM and the Gym Leader to beat:

Rock Smash: Hiker in Oreburgh Gate, defeat Roark

Cut : Cynthia in Eterna City, defeat Gardenia

Fly : Inside Team Galactic Warehouse in Veilstone City, defeat Maylene

Defog : Ace Trainer in Great Marsh, defeat Crasher Wake

Surf : Cynthia's grandmother in Celestic Town Ruins, defeat Fantina

Strength : Old woman on top of the Route 209 Lost Tower, defeat Byron

Rock Climb : Route 217 behind the western house, defeat Candice

Waterfall: From Jasmine at Sunyshore Beach, defeat Volkner

Fly and Defog are the only two that cannot be used by interacting with something in the overworld of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Fly is accessed via the Town Map, and you have to choose Defog from the Poketch.

The rest allow you to simply press A on an object or area. For Rock Smash, interact with a breakable boulder. For Cut, interact with a cuttable tree. For Surf, interact with a body of water.

To use Strength, interact with a pushable boulder. Rock Climb can be used by interacting with a climbable rock wall. Lastly, Waterfall is accessible by interacting with a waterfall while surfing.

