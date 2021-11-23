Is Arceus available in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has trainers wondering which Pokemon are available in the game.

One Pokemon every trainer wants to add to their collection is the creator of the franchise's universe, Arceus. The mascot of the upcoming Legends title has been an elusive creature for years.

Introduced in the original versions of Diamond and Pearl, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl do hold a place for Arceus. It's a bit tricky, though. Dataminers show it is available in the game, but can you actually get one? That's a no for now.

Arceus is in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl files

The same could be said for the first Sinnoh games about Arceus. There was a datamined file for an Arceus event that would allow Pokemon trainers to add it to their collection.

That never came to fruition, however. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Arceus is once again found within the files as being a catchable creature, even if it is nowhere to be found.

CEO of the LGBTQ Organization @TyKnowsTheVibes They’re probably going to check your console for Pokémon Legends save data which will likely trigger an Arceus event in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They’re probably going to check your console for Pokémon Legends save data which will likely trigger an Arceus event in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The reason for this could be that an Arceus event is scheduled to happen with the Pokemon Legends: Arceus release at the end of January 2022. That is the most logical explanation.

It could just be left over files from transferring everything over from the original Generation IV games to spruce them up in these remakes. That is a strong possibility, but hopefully that isn't the answer.

With the Legends game on the horizon, it makes perfect sense that Arceus is available in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but is just hidden in the background files somewhere.

Brian Hashimoto @Stuntmaster007

#BrilliantDiamond

#ShiningPearl OR They release Darkrai and Shaymin at the same time In like a Christmas mystery gift and release Arceus the same day the switch game comes out. Let's see what they decide to do. OR They release Darkrai and Shaymin at the same time In like a Christmas mystery gift and release Arceus the same day the switch game comes out. Let's see what they decide to do.#BrilliantDiamond #ShiningPearl

Many fans have their theory about how Arceus will be unlocked in the Gen IV remakes, but nothing is official until Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, or ILCA say it is.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Trainers will have to wait to see exactly what unfolds when it comes to Arceus in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The availability found in the datamined files is definitely a good sign.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul