Pokemon Unite is still going strong, and so are the comparisons to League of Legends.

Both games are in the MOBA genre. While everyone knows that League of Legends is the standard-bearer for MOBAs, Pokemon Unite is holding its own.

So, is Pokemon Unite like League of Legends? They definitely have their similarities. If you are good at League of Legends, you will probably be good at Pokemon Unite. That isn't necessarily true the other way around, though.

Similarities between Pokemon Unite and League of Legends

The two being MOBA games is the biggest similarity between them. Both offer intense PVP engagements, objectives to help win the game, and the use of abilities.

At their core, Pokemon Unite and League of Legends have a lot in common. Characters have unique roles, maps are designed with three lanes, and communication is key. That's about where it stops, though.

Differences between Pokemon Unite and League of Legends

There are some obvious differences between the two, such as one has iconic Pokemon in it. Pokemon Unite is considered much more casual than League of Legends, as well.

While a League of Legends match can sometimes take up to an hour, a game of Pokemon Unite is always over in 10 minutes. The in-game timer stops at that point and whichever team has the most points is declared victorious.

Neither game is the be-all-end-all MOBA. Comparisons between them should stop because each offers different to players completely different experiences. And on completely different consoles or devices.

Which should you play?

League of Legends has been the top MOBA game for years. Pokemon Unite can still be considered brand new, especially with it just launching for mobile devices outside of the Nintendo Switch.

If you take a look at Pokemon Unite, you will see it isn't just a MOBA or LoL copy. It is a sports-inspired game, a Pokemon game, and a fun game to play with friends all at the same time.

League of Legends is a competitive wonderland for MOBA players who want to dominate lobbies and show off their skills. The overlap between fans is probably much smaller than people think.

