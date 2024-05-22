There are several Kanto Pokemon that deserve Paradox variants. The arrival of Paradox creatures introduced a world of new mechanics to the franchise. The Pokemon Company and Game Freak are constantly looking for ways to revitalize the series, and these monsters added a lot of spice to the Pokemon world.

Paradox entities have primarily spotlighted monsters from later generations, but several Kanto Pokemon deserve these variants. This article will discuss five such creatures that should get Paradox variants.

(Note: This list is not ranked and reflects the author's opinion. These monsters have been given unique abilities contrary to the boring Photosynthesis and Quark Drive on all Paradox mons.)

5 Kanto Pokemon that deserve Paradox variants

1) Mewtwo

Possible Paradox Mewtwo design (Image via Leonardo AI)

Most, if not all, Kanto Pokemon bow before the almighty Mewtwo. This is one of the fan-favorite entities from that region that deserves a Paradox variant. Mewtwo is a powerhouse with a rich backstory tied to genetic experimentation and cloning.

While Paradox variants are usually not associated with Legendary Pokemon, there is no canonical reason preventing this creature from becoming Iron Mind or Prime Enigma. Let us take a look at the two forms Paradox Mewtwo could have:

Ancient Forme of Paradox Mewtwo

Name: Prime Enigma

Typing: Psychic and Dark

Abilities and moves: Prime Enigma could possess abilities like Primal Force, boosting its Physical and Special Attack stats. Its moveset can include Dark Pulse, Ancient Power, Psycho Cut, and a signature move called Primal Roar, which lowers the opponent monster's defense and special defense stats.

Future Forme of Paradox Mewtwo

Name: Iron Mind

Typing: Psychic and Steel

Abilities and moves: Iron Mind could have abilities like Tech Surge, which boosts its speed and special attack stats. Its moveset might include Flash Cannon, Psyshock, Iron Defense, and a signature move like Cyber Beam that deals massive damage and has a chance to paralyze the opponent.

2) Charizard

Possible Paradox Charizard design (Image via Leonardo AI)

Another fan-favorite Kanto Pokemon, Charizard is one of the most iconic monsters in this franchise. We feel it deserves a Paradox variant because of its popularity and picture-perfect design. Its two forms could be:

Ancient Forme of Paradox Charizard

Name: Pyro Wing

Typing: Fire and Dragon

Abilities and moves: Pyro Wing could have an ability called Primal Blaze that boosts the creature's Fire and Dragon-type moves. Its moveset could include powerful ancient-themed options such as Flame Burst, Dragon Claw, Ancient Power, and a signature move like Lava Roar, which deals massive fire damage and has a chance to burn the opponent.

Future Forme of Paradox Charizard

Name: Heat Sync

Type: Fire and Electric

Abilities and moves: Heat Sync could have an ability called Pyro Surge, which boosts the entity's Fire and Electric-type moves. Its moveset can include Flamethrower, Thunderbolt, Flash Cannon, and a signature move like Plasma Burst that deals both fire and electric damage and has a chance to paralyze the opponent.

3) Ho-Oh

Possible Paradox Ho-Oh design (Image via Leonardo AI)

This is one of the most iconic Legendary Kanto Pokemon. With its majestic appearance and significance in the franchise's lore, Ho-Oh is another amazing candidate for a Paradox variant.

Ancient Forme of Paradox Ho-Oh

Name: Fire Fluff

Typing: Fire and Dragon

Abilities and moves: Fire Fluff could have an ability called Fluffy Flames, which boosts its Fire and Dragon-type moves and increases its resistance to Water-type attacks. Its moveset could include powerful, ancient-themed moves such as Dragon Breath, Flare Blitz, Ancient Power, and a unique signature move like Inferno Wing. This last attack deals massive fire damage and has a chance to burn all opponents.

Future Forme of Paradox Ho-Oh

Name: Digitalon

Typing: Fire and Electric

Abilities and moves: Digitalon could have an ability called Electro Blaze that boosts the creature's Fire and Electric-type moves and provides immunity to paralysis. Its moveset could include Thunderbolt, Overheat, Flash Cannon, and a signature move like Plasma Flame, which deals both fire and electric damage and has a chance to paralyze the opponent.

4) Dragonite

Possible Paradox Dragonite design (Image via Leonardo AI)

Being a Dragon- and Flying-type pseudo-legendary Kanto Pokemon, Dragonite finds itself on this list due to its amicable nature and timeless design. Giving it a Paradox Forme would allow players to use the primal past and futuristic evolutions of this monster.

Ancient Forme of Paradox Dragonite

Name: Draconic Titan

Typing: Dragon and Rock

Abilities and moves: The creature can have an ability like Multiscale that reduces damage taken when at full HP. It can have moves like Dragon Rush, Ancient Power, Dragon Dance, and a signature move called Ancient Roar. This attack summons the fury of ancient dragons, dealing massive damage and possessing a chance to lower the opponent's defense.

Future Forme of Paradox Dragonite

Name: Iron Wyrm

Typing: Dragon and Steel

Abilities and Moves: Iron Wyrm could have an ability like Mecha Charge to boost the Steel-type moves. It can have moves like Flash Cannon, Techno Claw, Draco Meteor, and a signature move called Quantum Blast that unleashes a beam of energy from its cybernetic enhancements, dealing heavy Dragon/Steel-type damage with a chance to lower the opponent's special defense.

5) Lugia

Possible Paradox Lugia design (Image via Leonardo AI)

Also known as the Guardian of the Seas, Lugia is another Legendary Kanto Pokemon that deserves a Paradox variant. Given its involvement in this series' lore, getting the variant would make it an interesting monster for exploring ancient and future transformations.

Ancient Forme of Paradox Lugia

Name: Aqua Wings

Typing: Water and Dragon

Abilities and Moves: Primeval Lugia could have an ability called Ancient Surge, which would boost its Water and Dragon-type moves and provide increased resistance to Electric-type attacks. Its moveset could include Dragon Pulse, Aqua Tail, Hydro Pump, and a signature move like Tidal Roar that can deal massive water damage and has a chance to lower the opponent's speed.

Future Forme of Paradox Lugia

Name: Steel Beak

Typing: Psychic and Steel

Abilities and Moves: Cyber Lugia could have an ability called Techno Shield, which would boost its Psychic and Steel-type moves and provide immunity to status conditions like paralysis and confusion. Its moveset can include Flash Cannon, Psychic, Steel Wing, and a signature move like Photon Storm, which deals both Psychic and Steel damage and has a chance to confuse the opponent.