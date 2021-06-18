Gardevoir, Blastoise, and more already planned for future Pokemon Unite update

Pokemon Unite, a multiplayer online battle arena announced last year by The Pokemon Company and backed by Tencent, has released a new trailer today and apparently already has content updates in mind.

After a relatively silent E3 from the Pokemon franchise, The Pokemon Company released the cinematic trailer for the game today as well as releasing more details about the title, which is slated to be released in July 2021 for Nintendo Switch and September 2021 for Android/iOS mobile devices.

Though the game has a sizable launch day roster of Pokemon to use, it comes as no surprise that the free-to-play MOBA is already preparing for future content updates. Constant attention is the lifeblood of the MOBA genre.

Pokemon Unite: Current Pokemon on the roster and what may come next

Though plenty of details about Pokemon Unite are still emerging, players have been shown what roster to expect coming on launch day. Many outlets have stated that the roster has a good balance of both Pokemon that are well-known and loved throughout the series as well as those that don't always get much attention.

Though this may be subject to change depending on production, development, and testing, the currently confirmed list of playable Pokemon as well as their role in the MOBA's gameplay is as follows:

Pikachu (Attacker)

Charizard (All-Rounder)

Snorlax (Defender)

Crustle (Defender)

Greninja (Attacker)

Eldegoss (Supporter)

Talonflame (Speedster)

Lucario (All-Rounder)

Venusaur (Attacker)

Mr. Mime (Supporter)

Slowbro (Defender)

Absol (Speedster)

Machamp (All-Rounder)

Wigglytuff (Supporter)

Alolan Ninetales (Attacker)

Cramorant (Attacker)

Gengar (Speedster)

Garchomp (All-Rounder)

Cinderance (Attacker)

Gardevoir (TBD)

Blastoise (TBD)

As a live-gaming service using the free-to-play model, there is no doubt that Pokemon Unite will continue to add Pokemon to the roster, as well as the trainer and Pokemon customizations that have been confirmed.

When it comes to keeping a free-to-play game afloat, microtransactions are the name of the game, so content updates will be forthcoming and some will most likely require real-world currency.

If Pokemon Unite takes the playbook from other MOBAS such as League of Legends, DOTA 2 and Heroes of the Storm, there will be some form of in-game currency that allows players to unlock their roster without paying money, but cosmetics may require microtransactions.

Whatever the case, the news of Gardevoir and Blastoise on the horizon will undoubtedly excite those that are looking forward to Unite's take on 5v5 PvP battlegrounds.

With so many fan favorites and underdog Pokemon, there's a massive list of 'mons fans will likely want to see in the game. Pokemon Unite seems to be taking its franchise cornerstone Pokemon and blending them into the roster alongside less-popular picks similar to Pokken Tournament's formula.

There's plenty of room for further speculation as to what Pokemon will make their debut after Pokemon Unite launches in September, and trainers in the Pokemon community will complete that task admirably as they always do.

