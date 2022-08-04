How will Gyms work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will change the way trainers approach the Pokemon franchise. Not only does it bring over some mechanics and features from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it will introduce brand new ways to take on the story.

In fact, Game Freak has said there are three stories that can be tackled in any order.

One of those stories takes a page from the typical Pokemon adventure. There will be eight Gyms to challenge, but trainers can battle them in whatever order they like without a forced linear path.

Gyms can be challenged in any order in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The brand new Paldea region will introduce several new ways to experience the main Pokemon series. Traditional aspects will remain, such as earning Gym badges and becoming the Champion.

While these features are intact, they come with a twist this time around. Players can bounce back and forth between the varying stories as they see fit. This means collecting Gym badges could be an afterthought for some.

Those who enjoy showing off their powerful Pokemon can go straight to the Gyms, grind through them, become the Pokemon Champion, and then focus on the other storylines.

This is the freedom arriving with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There is no set order on how the Gyms must be challenged which is a huge change from previous Generations.

Prior to Scarlet and Violet, trainers often had to battle Gyms in a specific order. Collecting a Gym badge was used to unlock access to other Gyms or to Hidden Machines that allowed trainers to progress forward in their respective regions.

Game Freak has now given players a choice. Gyms will still have specific Pokemon types they employ and differing levels of power, but that is where the true challenge comes in.

Trainers can go through them from the lowest level to the highest or test their luck against one of the more powerful Gyms early on to get a taste of what the Paldea region truly has to offer.

One Gym Leader has been confirmed

There will be eight Gym leaders and, more than likely, an Elite Four with a Champion waiting after. When it comes to the Gyms, only one leader has been revealed thus far.

Former snowboarder Grusha is the active leader of the Glaseado Gym. Naturally, he will utilize Ice-type Pokemon to freeze his opponents and make them pay.

Ice-type trainers have been reserved for later battles in many of the franchise's main series games. There's a strong chance that Grusha will be one of the more difficult Gym leaders that trainers will face in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

