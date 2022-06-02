Is there multiplayer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will take the multiplayer functions the franchise is known for to another level.

Tons of new information was revealed with the second trailer for the upcoming main entry Pokemon games. Among those details was the introduction of a new multiplayer feature.

Trainers won't be limited to simply trading Pokemon or battling others. For the first time ever, open-world exploration will be available for up to four players in a cooperative setting.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have new multiplayer features

Four-player multiplayer has been confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Story continues below ad

A brand new trailer was just released for Scarlet and Violet, providing a release date, introducing the games' new Legendary Pokemon, revealing other creatures, and detailing the games' multiplayer aspects.

The official website released a blog post after the trailer went live and had this to say about multiplayer functionality:

"Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the Pokemon series. Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokemon, players will be able to explore the various locations of the region in these games with up to four players."

After Pokemon Legends: Arceus tested the waters of an open-world system, Scarlet and Violet are taking things up a notch. Legends: Arceus had fully explorable locations, but Scarlet and Violet will be completely open, according to Game Freak.

Joe 🐻🍃 @CoastCoolio Pokémon Scarlet and Violet being open world and multiplayer is crazy that’s like the best thing to come out of these games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet being open world and multiplayer is crazy that’s like the best thing to come out of these games

Story continues below ad

Trainers will be able to travel through the entire region together, finding new creatures for the first time, defeating Gym Leaders, and leveling up their allies to become the very best like no one ever was.

It hasn't been confirmed yet, but trainers will more than likely need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to access the games' online features, including multiplayer.

As of now, there has been no word on the possibility of local multiplayer through one Nintendo Switch device. Trainers will have to wait until Game Freak confirms what type of multiplayer functionality is available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon @Pokemon New Pokémon



New Professors



New trailer



The wait is over, Trainers — the latest Pokemon New PokémonNew ProfessorsNew trailerThe wait is over, Trainers — the latest Pokemon #ScarletViolet trailer is finally here! ✔️ New Pokémon ✔️ New Professors ✔️ New trailer The wait is over, Trainers — the latest Pokemon #ScarletViolet trailer is finally here! https://t.co/7CrdwWZGoS

Story continues below ad

More details should arrive soon, as the games are slated for release on November 18, 2022. Game Freak is expected to slowly drip feed information rather than wait until the last minute to reveal the multiplayer options completely.

Regardless of how things play out, this is a huge step forward for the franchise. A lot of "firsts" are coming with Scarlet and Violet, with the multiplayer potentially being the cherry on top.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far