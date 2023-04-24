Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event features Inteleon

The upcoming Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been officially revealed. The special occasion will see the arrival of another new addition to Paldea in Inteleon. Trainers worldwide will be able to battle the Secret Agent Pokemon on its debut at the Tera Raid Battles. Catching the pocket monster will also allow them to get their hands on the other beasts in its evolution family.

Over the past several months, the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event has been the site for the introduction of popular pocket monsters from earlier generations. These formidable beasts did not make the cut in the Gen IX Pokedex when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet initially launched. Thus, trainers eagerly await these events and wonder which Pokemon will be featured next.

The Inteleon Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will start later this week

The Mightiest Inteleon Tera Raid Battle event will take place over two phases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The schedule is as follows:

The first phase starts on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The second phase starts on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

As mentioned above, Inteleon is not normally available in Paldea and can only be encountered in the Tera Raid Battle event. The Secret Agent Pokemon will sport the Ice Tera Type, and trainers must strategize accordingly for the battle. The beast will bear the Mightiest Mark, which signifies a Pokemon that has been caught in a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event.

Introduced in Generation VIII, Inteleon is a Water-type pocket monster. It is the final form of Sobble, one of the Starter Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Catching Inteleon will also allow trainers an opportunity to get their hands on Sobble and Drizzle.

Once you have defeated Inteleon and acquired it, players can choose to breed the Secret Agent Pokemon with a Ditto. The latter has the unique ability to breed with other pocket monsters, barring some caveats. This will result in players getting their hands on an Egg that will hatch into Sobble.

Trainers will be able to evolve Sobble into Drizzile by leveling the former to level 35. Drizzile can then be evolved into Inteleon by leveling the pocket monster to level 35. Players will also be able to come across a Shiny Sobble using this method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

