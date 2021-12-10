Pokemon YouTuber does a shiny only nuzlocke of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

As if a normal nuzlocke of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl wasn’t hard enough, YouTuber "Will intent" attempted a nuzlocke with only shiny Pokemon.

Among the nuzlocke community, Generation IV is considered one of the harder games to run. Not only are there the usual difficult Gym battles, but trainers will have to find ways around threats like Commander Mars’ Purugly and Commander Jupiter’s Skuntank (both of which get crits easily).

Will intent began the nuzlocke by resetting for a shiny Chimchar, which is actually recommended since Fire-types are scarce in Sinnoh and Infernape gets good matchups against Gardenia, Byron and Candice.

Luckily, Will intent’s shiny Chimchar was also Adamant nature, so its Attack stat got boosted.

The next shiny Pokemon Will intent could find was a Bidoof (lovingly nicknamed Arceus). Seeing as Bidoof certainly isn’t the strongest Pokemon in Sinnoh, the YouTuber did more searching in the early routes and found a shiny Shinx.

Going into the first Gym Battle, Will intent really didn’t have much for Roark. Therefore, the YouTuber searched for a shiny Machop and was lucky enough to get one.

After receiving the Explorer Kit, Will intent tried to find a shiny Swablu in the Underground, which would evolve into a great Pokemon in Altaria (good stats, gets Dragon Dance, etc.).

Unfortunately, a second shiny Machomp was found instead. Will intent ran into another bit of bad luck when entering Wayward Cave. Going through the cave under the bridge leads to an area where Gible is, but in the remake a Strength puzzle blocks the way.

Therefore, Will intent searched for a shiny Bronzor in the other part of Wayward Cave, only to find a shiny Zubat instead. This was the last piece of a core six members that led Will intent through most of the run.

The YouTuber reset for a shiny Dialga (Image via Will intent)

Perhaps the biggest encounter of the run happened atop Spear Pillar. Will intent was able to reset for a shiny Dialga, giving the YouTuber a strong legendary to bring to the Elite Four (also not a bad Bidoof replacement).

Dialga and Infernape were able to take care of many of the Elite Four members. Will intent was able to make it all the way to Cynthia, bringing her down to her last Pokemon. Unfortunately, that last Pokemon was Garchomp, and it reverse swept Will intent’s team. Still, to get that far using only shiny Pokemon was a rather impressive feat.

