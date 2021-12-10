Pokemon YouTuber SmallAnt shows how poor Drifblim's moveset can be

Drifblim certainly has one of the more odd movepools in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Although it is both a Flying-type, as well as Ghost-type, the only Flying moves Drifblim can learn are Tailwind and Gust. It learns some strong Ghost moves, like Shadow Ball, but the rest of its movepool is dedicated to odd utility moves. YouTuber SmallAnt recently displayed how sad Drifblim’s moveset can be.

YouTuber avoids poor moves on Pokemon

During a recent video, SmallAnt leveled up his Drifloon to level 24, where it could learn three moves simultaneously (Stockpile, Spit Up and Swallow). The YouTuber, though, said no to all three.

Stockpile, Spit Up and Swallow are three moves, introduced in Generation III, that are designed to combo with each other. Stockpile raises both defensive stats of a Pokemon by a stage. It can be used up to three times.

After using Stockpile, the Pokemon can either use Swallow to restore its health, or Spit Up to damage the opponent. For each time the Pokemon boosts with Stockpile, Swallow will heal more HP and Spit Up will deal more damage.

This strategy can be very annoying to deal with, especially when being used by a tanky Pokemon. As SmallAnt has shown, though, Drifloon doesn’t exactly work well with these moves.

Drifloon can be found outside Valley Windworks on Fridays (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both Drifoon and its evolution, Drifblim, are peculiar in that they have huge HP stats, but are otherwise quite frail. Drifloon gets 90 base HP which shoots to 150 HP when it evolves. With 34 Defense and 44 Special Defense, though, it’s going to be hard for it to tank hits.

On top of that, Drifloon and Drifblim are also used as offensive Pokemon more often than not. They can both spam Shadow Ball and learn other coverage moves through TMs like Psychic, Thunderbolt, and Thunder.

If any trainers want a Drifloon of their own, they’re going to want to look in front of the Valley Windworks building on a Friday night. If trainers don’t feel like waiting this long, they can always change the date and time on their Switch through their Settings menu.

It’s highly advised that every trainer at least battle this Drifloon, simply to help complete the Sinnoh Pokedex.

