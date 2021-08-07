Spectator Mode data-mined in Pokemon Unite

A Spectator Mode is needed for any game, including Pokemon Unite, to be a viable esports title.

Well, Spectator Mode is definitely on its way to Pokemon Unite. It will give observers and casters a way to view matches, meaning competitive tournaments can begin at any time.

Mobile MOBA games are all the rage right now with League of Legends: Wild Rift ramping up its esports. Pokemon Unite is sure to join it on the Switch with its eventual mobile release.

Pokemon Unite has a Spectator Mode

A data-miner revealed that Pokemon Unite is getting Spectator Mode around July 25, 2021. It was not in the game at that time, but was found in the Pokemon Unite game data.

A tweet by Pokekalos pointed this out, albeit in French.

#PokémonUNITE : pour celles et ceux qui se posaient la question, il existe bel et bien un Mode Spectateur sur le jeu, il est présent dans les données du jeu mais il n'est pas activé encore. pic.twitter.com/orbcTmCqoA — Pokekalos (@Pokekalos) July 25, 2021

This was eventually confirmed directly by the Pokemon Unite developers. That data-mine turned out to be 100% correct, as Spectator Mode did come in the game.

It arrived with an update that saw plenty of balance changes for the characters in Pokemon Unite. This under the radar Spectator Mode release was just a testing period, however.

ICYMI: This update will also include a test release of the Spectate feature from 8/4 until 8/6.



While the test window is live, this feature will allow players to view an active match in #PokemonUNITE without being a participant. https://t.co/fjDzlDijCR — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 3, 2021

From 8/4 to 8/6, a test release of Spectator Mode was available for players to take advantage of. Players can view matches in progress without having to be one of the participants.

A lot of Pokemon Unite players gave Spectator Mode a try. A different overlay appears than a normal game, showing the characters on the bottom with the amount ready to score.

this Spectator mode is actually good #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/Wi2Afzad06 — eU Bear (@BearUNLV) August 5, 2021

It also shows the current score of the game near the timer at the top center of the screen. When it will return after the test period is anyone's guess, but perhaps more data-mined information will come out regarding that.

For now, players are hoping for a few changes to spectator mode. People want Pokemon Unite to be successful and have been very vocal with providing suggestions on what they feel will help the MOBA.

@timistudios @PokemonUnite



Are you going to put up a feedback form for the Spectator Mode beta test?



If not, here are some concerns:



- Allow the Spectator to enter lobby with the players

- Free camera ability

- Post-game results



Bonus: please remove the scores on spec mode https://t.co/17rIwWvZAs — JJ-kun | Esports Caster (@imjjkun) August 6, 2021

The game is off to a great start, with Pokemon Unite developers clearly listening to the players. Huge balance changes have taken place. Modes have been tested rather than just being released cold.

When Spectator Mode returns to Pokemon Unite, expect it to be polished and ready for esports play. The game is going to have a healthy competitive community and Spectator Mode will be its most important feature for that.

