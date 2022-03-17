How to get the Azure Flute in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A big update for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has just hit the Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited Arceus event is finally available for players to complete. With the sudden news of the event's release, many players are excited to figure out how they can get their hands on this Mythical Pokemon.

The Arceus and Azure Flute event has gone down in notoriety among Pokemon fans due to its restrictive release in the original Diamond and Pearl games. In the original Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum games, the Azure Flute event was restricted to Japanese players due to the event being seen as "too complex."

Due to popular demand, Game Freak has finally given players around the world the chance to participate in this event in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. What some players may not be aware of, however, is how they can start this event due to the beginning being different from the old games.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's Arceus Event: An Overview

The first step in obtaining the Azure Flute item in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is to beat the main story in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Many players are upset about this as it essentially locks Arceus behind a $60 paywall, but players can use a friend's copy of the game or rent one.

After players complete their save file, the next step is to update the player's copy of either Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, depending on which one the player has. If the update has not been installed automatically, or the player wants to check if it has done so, they can hover over the game on the Home Menu and press the + button.

After installing the update, the player will need to enter the Sinnoh Hall of Fame at least once. This can be achieved after defeating Sinnoh Elite Four and Cynthia. Luckily, players only need to do this a minimum of once before they can obtain the Azure Flute and start the Arceus event.

After beating the Champion, players can find the Azure Flute in their room. If this is the first time the player has beaten the Champion, the player will be in their room upon starting the game again, making this step much easier. If the player has beaten the Champion beforehand, they can skip the previous step.

After obtaining the Azure Flute, the final step is to climb Mount Coronet and reach Spear Pillar. This is the same area where players first encounter either Dialga or Palkia, depending on the version they are playing. It is recommended that players bring a lot of repels as it is a long way up with a lot of wild Pokemon battles.

Finally, upon reaching the Spear Pillar, the player will be prompted to play the Azure Flute. Upon playing, a short tune will play and the stairs to the Hall of Origin will appear. From there, players will need to climb them, and the Mythical Pokemon Arceus will be waiting for them at the top.

