Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl glitch turns Pokemon shiny after giving them Rare Candies

Shiny Pokemon are some of the rarest creatures you can find in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Trainers are always hoping their encounter with a Pokemon starts with the little sparkles coming from its body. This indicates it is shiny, as it will also have a different color scheme.

Players have found yet another glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This one takes all the hunting out of finding a shiny. By giving it a Rare Candy, you can make it shiny.

How to use Rare Candy glitch to get shiny Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To do this glitch, you will need to have at least one shiny Pokemon and a Pokemon that is ready to evolve when it is given a Rare Candy. This can also be done with an evolution stone.

Go into the Check Summary screen of any Pokemon in your current party. Press ZL and ZR in rapid succession. Press B to go into the main menu again and enter the Bag.

Evolve the Pokemon you want to turn shiny with a Rare Candy or evolution stone. The resulting Pokemon will copy your Shiny's Level/Stats/Nature.

Evolve the Pokemon you want to turn shiny with a Rare Candy. Press A to confirm you want to use it and keep doing so until you have gotten rid of the increasing stat box.

Hit the X button immediately after to open the menu screen again, but this time you will see the evolution cutscene take place in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

From here, you will have to navigate the menu blindly as the screen will be locked by the evolving Pokemon. Practice reaching your partner in the menu and memorize the button pattern to swap it with the shiny one in your PC box.

This glitch can be done with any Pokemon you can evolve via Stones or Rare Candy.

Click B enough times until the evolution begins once more. The evolution will complete, so press B and then A to get back to your Pokemon menu. You will see that your Pokemon is now shiny.

Take a look at the video by YouTuber BLAINES if you want a visual look at how this glitch is done. Do note that the original Menu Glitch has been patched, but trainers are looking for other ways to do it.

