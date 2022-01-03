Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl player accidentally throws Master Ball due to stick drift

The Master Ball is the one Poke Ball that will catch a Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl without fail.

You could imagine why accidentally using it would cause such an uproar. One Pokemon trainer found out what it feels like to waste a Master Ball because of their Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con drift.

Stick drift associated with the Joy Con has been a huge problem for Nintendo Switch users. This problem has once again come to light with the use of a Master Ball on a simple Weezing in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Joy-Con drift causes Pokemon trainers to use Master Ball on Weezing

The trainer using their Master Ball in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

The clip has blown up on Twitter, bringing many more eyes to the problem of Joy-Con drift. The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl player had some Master Balls to spare, but it still isn't fun knowing one was spent this way.

Master Balls are considered quite rare and should be used on hard to catch creatures, but can be given through trading or earned through the Pokemon Lottery Corner in BDSP. That is how players can come across more than one.

Thankfully, this trainer has a few extra Master Balls for when they are hunting down a Legendary or come across a shiny that they don't want to risk fainting. Otherwise, the clip would be that much more painful.

As the tweet shows, the user is in a double battle with their Starmie and Claydol going against a lone Weezing at that point. Hovered over the Luxury Ball, the trainer is ready to catch Weezing.

Well, the Joy-Con stick drift moves the Poke Ball selection over to the Master Ball right as the trainer hits the A button. This sends out a Master Ball that has no problem capturing the Weezing.

Shannon L. Shook (Double-Hit) @ShannonLShook



If anyone tries to sass ya on it you got an valid reason... to justify your terrible decision that I love. @esdeflex ... well look at it this way, it fits perfectly... Just flip the ball upside down and its a W for weezing.If anyone tries to sass ya on it you got an valid reason... to justify your terrible decision that I love. @esdeflex ... well look at it this way, it fits perfectly... Just flip the ball upside down and its a W for weezing. If anyone tries to sass ya on it you got an valid reason... to justify your terrible decision that I love.

Naturally, the mistake brought some fun reactions in the form of Twitter replies. One user tried to make the situation as light as possible, suggesting that the trainer flip the Master Ball upside down to show a W for Weezing instead.

At the end of the day, the trainer could always reset the game and start from an old save or just shrug it off like it's no big deal. The lack of consequences in this scenario doesn't take away from the very real hardware issue that is Joy-Con drift.

Edited by Danyal Arabi