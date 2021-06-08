Pokemon community donates money to boy after he sold his cards to help a sick dog

Pokemon is more than just a hobby for some as it often brings humanity together in the best ways.

Instead of recalling the harsh times of Pokemon's recent history, such as scalpers, stores removing them from shelves, and just plain chaos, it is about time something heartwarming about the series is front and center again.

A young Pokemon fan knows just how important and valuable the trading cards pulled can be. Something more important took over recently, however. Bryson Kilemann sold his cards to pay for his dog's veterinarian bills.

Boy sells Pokemon cards to pay for sick dog's medical bills

Bryson Kliemann and his dog Bruce are inseparable. This is pretty common for a young boy and man's best friend.

That is why Bryson did what he had to with his Pokemon cards. It was discovered that Bruce had parvo, or canine parvovirus, which is a highly contagious dog virus that can cause death if it goes untreated.

Unfortunately for him, the family could not afford the veterinarian bill for Bruce's parvo treatment. This saw Bryson set up a table and a sign in his front yard with the words "Pokemon 4 Sale" on it.

Bryson's mother decided to go a different route by starting a GoFundMe. She indicated that Bryson was looking to sell his cards on the GoFundMe page but asked for anything, even just one dollar, to help pay for Bruce's treatment.

The original goal of the fundraiser was just $800. News of the GoFundMe link started to spread, and the tale of Bryson selling his prized Pokemon collection to help save his dog tugged on the heartstrings of the world.

As of writing this, the fundraiser has received over $15,000 in donations, and the family wrote an update stating the dog, Bruce, is at home and is doing wonderfully. That isn't the end of the story, however.

News of Bruce and Bryson spread to The Pokemon Company directly. The company sent the young boy a plethora of rare cards and packs to help him rebuild the collection that he sold. Just an incredible story.

