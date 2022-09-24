Pokemon fan reimagines Lugia as a mecha version

One of the best parts about having large Legendary Pokemon in the namesake franchise is all the different interpretations fans can have of these beasts. This is the case for one creative fan who has indulged in the idea of constructing the fan favorite stormcaller, Lugia, as a powerful mech.

In the universe's lore, Lugia is said to be able to control the weather of its territory as well as the current of nearby bodies of water. This power has been seen in both the games as well as the anime adaptations. With its great level of power, it should not come as a surprise that a fan would reimagine its notable design.

Lugia's unique design, which resembles that of a grand sea creature and a powerful dragon, makes it an ideal candidate for a mechanical redesign. However, the artwork itself is loaded with tons of details that every hardcore Pokemon fan can enjoy.

Pokemon Redditor creates concept art for a Mecha Lugia

This artwork of the beloved Diving Pokemon was created and posted by Reddit user u/shunixe. The Redditor is known on the subreddit for creating depictions of various creatures from the franchise in a mechanized style and also drawing creatures from other franchises in the Pokemon style.

This artwork takes the Lugia fans have been familiar with for generations and turns it into something straight out of a sci-fi comic book. While the iconic blue and whites are still present on its robotic shell, this rendition features some complementary yellow highlights and futuristic LEDs, giving it a sort of Overwatch-esque appearance.

The light blue of the design, the folding nature of the mechanical wings, and the addition of a floating satellite-like mechanism are clear callbacks to Lugia's Flying and Psychic typing. As an added touch, a close look at the design will show that this mecha has the serial number 0000249, a reference to Lugia's Pokedex number.

u/shunixe has also flexed their creative muscles in a piece depicting a Mecha Rayquaza. Featuring a serial number to match its Pokedex number, this Mecha Rayquaza would be a great choice for a space pilot looking to take on an alien threat of any magnitude.

Another piece of artwork worth showcasing is their depiction of Johto's Legendary Dog trio. Featuring dual antennas, it may be more appropriate to assume these three may function closer to combat drones rather than mechs being piloted from within.

Out of the three, the rendition of Raikou is the most interesting, since it appears to be channeling its trademark electricity powers. The cloud-like cloak that is featured on the original Pokemon has been repurposed into a sort of generator to power the creation.

u/shunixe's showcase of their creative skills revolving around the Pokemon franchise shows that creativity can truly exist even in the niche nooks and crannies of a community.

